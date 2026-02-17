Danbury Hat Tricks and FPHL Rally Around Captain Jonny Ruiz Following Medical Emergency

Jonny Ruiz and his young family Ruiz Strong Jersey #19

Recovery will take time, patience, and unwavering determination—but if you know Jonny, you know he is one of the toughest, most resilient individuals out there.” — Taylor Ruiz

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Danbury Hat Tricks, the entire FPHL community, and thousands of fans across the league are uniting in support of team captain Jonny Ruiz, a beloved leader, teammate, and friend, who suffered a major stroke on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.A dedicated athlete, devoted father, son, and fiancé, Ruiz’s stroke has affected areas of his brain related to speech and cognitive function—forever altering daily life for him and his family. In this time of adversity, Jonny’s strength is once again on full display—not on the ice, but in his unwavering will to fight through one of the toughest challenges of his life.Over the course of more than 250 games in his storied career with the Danbury Hat Tricks, Jonny Ruiz has become not just a captain, but a cornerstone of the community. Just prior to his stroke, Jonny reached a major career milestone—scoring his 200th goal—a testament to his skill, tenacity, and relentless passion for the game.But it is Jonny’s impact off the ice that resonates most. Known for his humility, generosity, and leadership, he has earned the respect of teammates, coaches, fans, and community members alike. In recognition of Jonny’s importance to the league and beyond, players across the FPHL are donning his iconic #19 jersey in tribute—turning arenas across the country into symbols of solidarity.The outpouring of support has been extraordinary. A GoFundMe campaign created to support the Ruiz family during Jonny’s recovery has already raised over $105,000, offering critical assistance for medical expenses, therapy, and day-to-day needs as they navigate the uncertain road ahead.Jonny’s fiancée, Taylor, shared this heartfelt message:“Recovery will take time, patience, and unwavering determination—but if you know Jonny, you know he is one of the toughest, most resilient individuals out there. His strength, grit, and fighting spirit are undeniable, and they continue to inspire us daily. [...] Through the uncertainty, we remain hopeful for a full recovery. We remain strong as Jonny faces the challenges ahead, and we remain profoundly thankful for each step forward, no matter how small.”As Jonny begins this chapter of healing, the Danbury Hat Tricks organization, FPHL leadership, and fans are sending their strongest support. His story is a reminder that hockey is more than a sport—it’s a family.How You Can HelpAnyone wishing to support the Ruiz family can contribute, share the fundraiser, or simply send a message of encouragement. Every gesture counts and strengthens the community surrounding Jonny during this critical time.➡️ Donate to the GoFundMe for Jonny Ruiz➡️ #19Strong | #TeamJonny | #HatTricksFamily

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.