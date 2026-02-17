Diana Figueroa Launches Spanish-Language Program on PRN, Expanding Research-Based Health Access

New weekly show delivers evidence-based nutrition insights, documented protocols, and live audience engagement for the Hispanic community.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communicator, entrepreneur, and Holistic Nutrition Coach Diana Figueroa announces the official launch of her Spanish-language program on PRN – The Progressive Radio Network, one of the most recognized independent platforms in the United States in the fields of health, nutrition, and critical analysis.The new program, airing every Thursday at 1:00 PM (ET), was created to provide the Hispanic community with direct access to research-based information, documented protocols, and in-depth analysis on preventive nutrition, lifestyle, and integrative wellness. The show includes an open segment for live calls, promoting transparent, participatory, and educational dialogue with listeners.For years, much of the research material, protocols, and analysis developed by Dr. Gary Null has been available primarily in English. Through this initiative, Diana Figueroa not only makes translated and culturally contextualized content accessible to the Latino community, but also supports processes of understanding, guidance, and practical application, helping individuals responsibly integrate this information into their daily lives.Dr. Gary Null is one of the most respected researchers in the field of nutrition and natural medicine in the United States. An author, documentarian, and educator for more than four decades, he has dedicated his career to researching, questioning, and documenting issues related to prevention, public health, and integrative well-being from an evidence-based perspective.Diana Figueroa’s professional path combines leadership, communication, and training in integrative health. As a Holistic Nutrition Coach and advocate for preventive education, she has developed initiatives focused on nutritional awareness and strengthening wellness within the Hispanic community. Her experience in media, business leadership, and health education allows her to translate complex scientific information into clear, culturally relevant, and actionable messages, guiding individuals in making informed decisions.“Access to rigorous information can make the difference between uncertainty and clarity in health matters. Our community deserves to understand, ask questions, and decide with knowledge,” Figueroa states.The program will address topics such as preventive nutrition, updated scientific research, wellness-oriented protocols, and analysis of factors that impact public health. The goal is to foster responsible conversations about issues that directly affect the quality of life of thousands of Hispanic families.With this new initiative, PRN – The Progressive Radio Network expands its reach to Spanish-speaking audiences, strengthening a space for informed dialogue and active participation.The program airs live every Thursday at 1:00 PM (ET) and is open to public calls.This major announcement coincides with the launch of the Summit for Wellbeing, to be held on May 23 in South Florida. The event aims to elevate the conversation around health with world-class experts. It will be a day to transform health and elevate well-being — a gathering where ancestral wisdom is examined and applied to modern life.For more information: www.summitforwellbeing.com

