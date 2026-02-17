Attorney General Hanaway Warns Tax Day Scams and Fraud Pose Serious Risks to Missouri Taxpayers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the tax filing deadline approaches, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway warned Missouri consumers to remain vigilant against a surge in tax-related scams designed to steal personal and financial information. Cybercriminals and fraudsters often take advantage of the urgency and stress surrounding Tax Day to target unsuspecting taxpayers.

“Scammers rely on fear and urgency to pressure people into acting quickly,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “No legitimate tax authority will demand immediate payment, threaten arrest, or ask for sensitive information via email or text. If you have been the victim of a scam, we encourage you to contact our consumer hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov.”

Tax scams commonly appear in the form of emails, text messages, phone calls, or fake websites posing as legitimate government agencies, tax preparation services, or financial institutions. These messages may claim that a taxpayer is owed a refund, has an urgent problem with their return, or must verify information immediately to avoid penalties.

Common Tax Day scams include:

Phishing emails and texts claiming to be from the IRS or tax software providers

claiming to be from the IRS or tax software providers Phone scams demanding immediate payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency

demanding immediate payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency Fake tax preparers offering unusually large refunds or charging fees based on refund amounts – before you prepare your tax returns, make sure your preparer has all the credentials needed at: https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

offering unusually large refunds or charging fees based on refund amounts – before you prepare your tax returns, make sure your preparer has all the credentials needed at: https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf Identity theft schemes using stolen personal data to file fraudulent returns

Consumers are encouraged to protect themselves by:

Never clicking on suspicious links or downloading unexpected attachments

Verifying communications directly through official websites or phone numbers

Using trusted, reputable tax preparation services

Filing as quickly as possible – the earlier you file; it is less likely that someone can use your information

Reporting suspected scams to the IRS and the Federal Trade Commission

Taxpayers who believe they may have been targeted or victimized should act quickly by reporting the incident and monitoring their financial accounts and credit reports.

“Awareness is the strongest defense,” said Consumer Protection Section Chief Counsel Steven Reed. “Taking a few extra moments to verify a message can prevent months—or even years—of financial and emotional hardship.”

For more information on tax-related scams and how to report them, visit the official IRS and FTC websites.

To report tax-related scams or for more information, call the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys and investigators. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.