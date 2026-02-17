Paragon Capital Group Announces The Crestwood, New Rural EB-5 Investment Opportunity in Mammoth Lakes, California

MAMMOTH LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon Capital Group, a U.S.-based real estate investment and EB-5 sponsorship firm, today announced the launch of Crestwood , a luxury residential development structured as a Rural EB-5 investment opportunity in Mammoth Lakes, California.Crestwood represents Paragon Capital Group’s fourth Mammoth Lakes–based EB-5 offering and builds upon the demonstrated execution and market performance of prior developments in the region. The project is sponsored by Paragon Capital Group and developed by an experienced Mammoth Lakes development team with a proven track record delivering large-scale, complex mountain projects.Project OverviewCrestwood is a gated luxury residential community located along Minaret Road, adjacent to the Sierra Star Golf Course and within walking distance of Mammoth Mountain Village. The development consists of 69 high-quality residences, including single-family homes, duplexes, and triplexes, designed to integrate modern alpine architecture with year-round lifestyle amenities.Planned amenities include a private fitness center and sauna, shuttle service to Mammoth Mountain Village, concierge support, and turnkey short-term rental readiness. Site work is scheduled to commence following final municipal approvals, with construction completion targeted for 2028.Rural EB-5 Qualification and Program AlignmentThe Crestwood offering is structured to qualify as a Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).Rural designation allows eligible investors to benefit from priority processing and a reduced minimum investment amount, subject to USCIS requirements and adjudication. The project’s economic model is designed to generate job creation substantially in excess of the minimum 10 full-time U.S. jobs per investor required under the EB-5 program.Leadership Perspective“Crestwood reflects our continued focus on EB-5 projects with strong market fundamentals and conservative capital structures,” said David Bosworth, Managing Partner of Paragon Capital Group.“We have been active in the Mammoth Lakes market for multiple development cycles, and Crestwood benefits from rural EB-5 designation, a senior loan position, and a development team with demonstrated execution capability. Our priority remains capital protection and regulatory compliance, while delivering projects that meet both investor and immigration objectives.”Capital Structure and Investor SafeguardsThe EB-5 investment is structured as a senior, first-position loan, collateralized by the underlying real estate and supported by a significant developer equity contribution. The capital stack is designed to align sponsor and investor interests while emphasizing capital preservation.Key investor safeguards include:First-lien position on project assetsConstruction completion guarantyI-526E denial refund frameworkDefined loan term with extension optionsThe targeted EB-5 loan term is approximately three years, subject to extensions, with repayment anticipated through project stabilization and refinancing or sale, depending on market conditions.Market Fundamentals: Mammoth Lakes, CaliforniaMammoth Lakes is one of California’s premier four-season resort markets, attracting more than three million visitors annually. Mammoth Mountain is consistently ranked among the most visited ski resorts in the United States and benefits from significant ongoing capital investment by its owner, Alterra Mountain Company.Limited housing supply, strong tourism demand, and sustained investment in regional infrastructure have supported residential pricing and absorption in recent years. Prior Paragon-sponsored Mammoth developments achieved full sell-out and pricing premiums relative to initial projections, providing a foundation for Crestwood’s market positioning.Paragon Capital Group ExperienceParagon Capital Group has sponsored many EB-5 offerings across the United States, with a focus on conservative underwriting, institutional capital structures, and disciplined execution. The firm’s platform integrates real estate development, EB-5 compliance, investor relations, and asset management to support both capital outcomes and immigration objectivesAbout Paragon Capital GroupParagon Capital Group is a U.S.-based real estate investment and EB-5 sponsorship firm specializing in residential, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. The firm partners with experienced developers and emphasizes capital protection, regulatory compliance, and long-term value creation. Website: www.paragoncapgroup.com

