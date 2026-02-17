Liguori Publications Releases The Lenten Adventures with Father Nate

New Children's Catholic Book Teaches Young Readers about the Lenten Season

The beautiful illustrations and Father Nate make it easier for children to understand the Lenten season” — Madalyn Allender, Author

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new children’s book titled The Lenten Adventures with Father Nate has been released right before the Lenten season begins this week on February 18. The book encourages young readers, their parents, and teachers to learn more about lent and showcases Jesus acts of love. The book is one of a five book series that follows Father Nate as he explains the Catholic faith.Authors Madalyn Allender and Mia Toschi explain that the books also encourage young readers to become disciples by doing kind acts.“There are three prayers in each book so that parents and grandparents can pray together with the children in their family,” says Toschi. Allender, who is a current religious director, adds that it is an excellent resource for teachers in the classroom as well.“Lent is a time to pray, reflect, and grow closer to Jesus, but it is more difficult subject to explain to young readers. The beautiful illustrations and Father Nate make it easier for children to understand,” says Allender.A portion of The Lenten Adventures of Father Nate is donated to Catholic Education . There are free educational resources available for teachers at www.thecatholicadventures.org The Lenten Adventures with Father Nate is the first book in a new series, The Catholic Adventures with Father Nate, where primary aged children learn about their Catholic faith. The next book in the series, The Advent Adventures With Father Nate, will be available later in 2026.Liguori Publications is a leading provider of award-winning Catholic publications for parishes and individuals in every stage of faith and life. A ministry of the Redemptorists, Liguori publishes inspirational and educational print and digital books, catechetical and faith-formation programs, newsletters, pamphlets, and parish bulletins. Our flagship magazine, Liguorian, communicates a timely pastoral message to Catholics on matters of faith and has been a cherished companion of Catholics for more than 100 years.For more information about Liguori Publications products or to place an order, please visit www.liguori.org or call Customer Service at 800-325-9521.For author interviews, please contactMia Toschi and Madalyn Allender at thecatholicadventures.org or call 203-524-2422For images and publicity information, please contactChuck HealyDirector of Sales and Marketing800-325-9521, ext. 1575chealy@liguori.org

