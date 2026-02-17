Rise Above Research Forecasts a Global Surge in Photos Captured Driven by Smartphone Growth and AI Innovation

Smartphones are a primary driver of image capture growth.

The huge volume of digital photos creates opportunities for the entire photo industry. The key is helping people use these images.” — Ed Lee

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As photography enters its third century as a key way for people to tell their stories, the number of photos captured globally each year has reached record levels. Driven by the growth of smartphones in use and their overwhelming popularity for capturing photos, Rise Above Research estimates that the annual number of photos captured globally will approach 2.5 trillion by 2030. This translates to almost 300 photos per year for every man, woman, and child in the world.“Photography remains an essential part of people’s lives. Its popularity grows as camera specifications continue to improve and artificial intelligence makes devices even smarter. The result is billions of photos captured every day,” said Ed Lee, director and founder of Rise Above Research. “The huge volume of digital photos creates opportunities for the entire photo industry. The key is helping people use these images. For example, artificial intelligence can make product recommendations, helping consumers turn their stored photos into something they can use or print."With the taking and sharing of photos on the rise, the global number of photos taken annually is expected to grow at a linear rate through 2030, with smartphones accounting for the vast majority of them. In addition, the cumulative number of photos that are saved is estimated to reach 20 trillion images in 2030.The 2026 Worldwide Image Capture Forecast report provides a five-year forecast for the number of photos expected to be taken globally. It also includes the shares of photos taken by smartphones, cameras, and tablets; which regions of the world are most photo-active; and the cumulative number of photos saved.About Rise Above Research, LLC Rise Above Research, LLC is an independent market intelligence and strategic consulting firm that supports industry vendors, service providers, and retailers with actionable intelligence to assist them in making effective decisions in fast-paced digital photography and imaging markets. Established in 2020 by industry veterans Ed Lee and David Haueter, Rise Above Research has extensive experience providing groundbreaking market research and strategic consulting for the digital imaging industry. Our industry analysts have a combined 50+ years of covering a wide variety of imaging markets.###For additional information or interview requests, visit our website or contact:David Haueter, Director and Founderdhaueter@riseaboveresearch.com

