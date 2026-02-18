DuPage County, IL Divorce Attorneys Honored With 2026 Super Lawyers Award

Wheaton, IL Family Law Attorneys Named Super Lawyers 2026

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Cores Family Law Group is proud to announce that Attorneys Andrew P. Cores and Wendy M. Musielak have been selected as 2026 Super Lawyers. The Super Lawyers distinction is awarded to the top five percent of attorneys in each state, recognizing lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This honor reflects our firm’s ethic of thorough preparation and client-focused advocacy.

With over 30 years of legal experience, Attorney Andrew P. Cores is widely recognized for his practical counsel in family law and business law matters. He has also been named a Leading Lawyer, underscoring his standing in the legal community. Cores is a longtime member of various respected organizations, including the Kane County Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the DuPage County Bar Association. Additionally, he has earned a 10.0 Avvo rating, reflecting consistent client satisfaction.

Attorney Wendy M. Musielak brings more than two decades of legal experience and focuses her practice on family law, including collaborative law, litigation, and appeals. Musielak is also a Leading Lawyers honoree and has held prominent leadership roles in the legal community, including serving as President of the DuPage County Bar Association. Outside of her practice, she has held seminars at the DuPage County Bar Association, teaching best practices to other attorneys.

About Andrew Cores Family Law Group

At Andrew Cores Law Group, we are committed to serving our clients’ needs through litigation, mediation, and collaborative solutions. With offices in Oswego and Wheaton, we represent clients throughout the western suburbs, assisting with matters related to family law, divorce, and post-divorce issues.

To schedule a free consultation, contact Andrew Cores Family Law Group at 630-871-1002. You can learn more about our services at https://www.coresdivorcelawyers.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.