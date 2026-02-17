Fletcher Heights Dental Care Expands Comprehensive, Patient-Focused Dentistry in Peoria, AZ
Fletcher Heights Dental Care in Peoria, AZ provides comprehensive, patient-focused dentistry with advanced treatments and compassionate care for all ages.
“At Fletcher Heights Dental Care, we believe that excellent dentistry begins with listening to our patients and understanding their unique needs,” said Dr. Prost. “Our goal is to make each visit comfortable, informative, and positive — from routine cleanings to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures.”
Fletcher Heights Dental Care delivers a wide array of services for patients of all ages, including:
Preventive and general dentistry to maintain lifelong oral health
Cosmetic dentistry for smile enhancement
Restorative treatments including crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures
Emergency dental care for urgent needs
Sedation dentistry and patient comfort-focused options
Using cutting-edge diagnostic tools and techniques, the team provides thorough dental examinations and personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s goals and health needs.
Committed to fostering a welcoming and stress-free environment, the practice’s experienced staff ensures patients feel informed and at ease throughout their care journey. Testimonials highlight the team’s friendly service, thoughtful communication, and attention to detail — qualities that distinguish Fletcher Heights Dental Care in the community.
About Fletcher Heights Dental Care
Fletcher Heights Dental Care, P.C. is a comprehensive dental practice located in Peoria, AZ, committed to delivering exceptional dental care in a comfortable, patient-focused setting. Led by Dr. Michael Prost, the practice offers a broad range of services, from preventive cleanings and exams to cosmetic, restorative, and emergency treatments. To schedule an appointment or learn more about services, call (623) 825-7833 or visit fhdentalcare.com
.
Media Contact:
Fletcher Heights Dental Care, P.C.
8272 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy #204
Peoria, AZ 85382
Phone: (623) 825-7833
Website: https://www.fhdentalcare.com/
Dr. Prost
Fletcher Heights Dental Care, P.C.
+1 623-825-7833
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.