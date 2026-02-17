Fletcher Heights Dental Care Expands Comprehensive, Patient-Focused Dentistry in Peoria, AZ

Fletcher Heights Dental Care in Peoria, AZ provides comprehensive, patient-focused dentistry with advanced treatments and compassionate care for all ages.

At Fletcher Heights Dental Care, we believe that excellent dentistry begins with listening to our patients and understanding their unique needs!” — Dr. Prost

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fletcher Heights Dental Care, P.C., a trusted dental care provider in Peoria, Arizona, is proud to offer a full spectrum of high-quality dental services designed to enhance oral health and deliver exceptional patient experiences. With a dedicated team led by Dr. Michael Prost, the practice emphasizes personalized care, preventive strategies, and modern treatments to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles.“At Fletcher Heights Dental Care, we believe that excellent dentistry begins with listening to our patients and understanding their unique needs,” said Dr. Prost. “Our goal is to make each visit comfortable, informative, and positive — from routine cleanings to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures.”Fletcher Heights Dental Care delivers a wide array of services for patients of all ages, including:Preventive and general dentistry to maintain lifelong oral healthCosmetic dentistry for smile enhancementRestorative treatments including crowns, bridges, implants, and denturesEmergency dental care for urgent needsSedation dentistry and patient comfort-focused optionsUsing cutting-edge diagnostic tools and techniques, the team provides thorough dental examinations and personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s goals and health needs.Committed to fostering a welcoming and stress-free environment, the practice’s experienced staff ensures patients feel informed and at ease throughout their care journey. Testimonials highlight the team’s friendly service, thoughtful communication, and attention to detail — qualities that distinguish Fletcher Heights Dental Care in the community.About Fletcher Heights Dental CareFletcher Heights Dental Care, P.C. is a comprehensive dental practice located in Peoria, AZ, committed to delivering exceptional dental care in a comfortable, patient-focused setting. Led by Dr. Michael Prost, the practice offers a broad range of services, from preventive cleanings and exams to cosmetic, restorative, and emergency treatments. To schedule an appointment or learn more about services, call (623) 825-7833 or visit fhdentalcare.comMedia Contact:Fletcher Heights Dental Care, P.C.8272 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy #204Peoria, AZ 85382Phone: (623) 825-7833Website: https://www.fhdentalcare.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.