Actor Drew Seltzer Appears in Civil War Feature Film Gettysburg 1863 Following Recent Television Roles

Actor Drew Seltzer appears opposite Stephen Lang in the Civil War feature film Gettysburg 1863, marking his latest screen role following recent appearances across major television and streaming platforms.

The film represents a notable collaboration between Seltzer and Lang, both of whom share early ties to Hedgerow Theatre in Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s oldest repertory theaters. Seltzer previously appeared alongside Lang in the feature film The Men Who Stare at Goats, making the new project a full-circle moment in their respective careers.

Seltzer has recently appeared in television and streaming productions including the Netflix series Mindhunter, the AMC franchise series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Cross. He has also guest-starred on CBS dramas including Elsbeth and FBI, continuing to build a body of work across major networks and platforms.

“My foundation as an actor was built in repertory theater, and that discipline continues to shape every role I take on in television and film,” said Seltzer.

Seltzer earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts through the Meisner training program led by renowned acting teacher William Esper. During his senior year, he studied Shakespearean performance at Shakespeare’s Globe in London during the tenure of Artistic Director Mark Rylance.

In addition to his screen work, Seltzer has performed extensively in regional theater, including productions at Hedgerow Theatre, Princeton Repertory Theatre, Theater With a View, East Lynne Theater, Stagecrafters Theatre, Colonial Playhouse, and MCT. His stage roles have included performances in As You Like It, Rabbit Hole, and Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost, continuing a foundation in classical and contemporary repertory that informs his work in film and television.

He also performed Off-Broadway in productions including Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding and The Franklin Thesis, directed by Tony Award-winning director Alec Timbers, which was recognized as Best of New York by Time Out New York.

