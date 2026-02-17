Tech 42 launches open-source AI Agent Starter Pack in AWS Marketplace, reducing production deployment time to minutes

Tech 42 AgentCore Starter Pack in AWS Marketplace

Advanced Tier Services AWS Partner releases production-ready AI agent package built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to accelerate AI agent adoption

Our goal with this product is to enable companies to start building faster, knowing that the common roadblocks to moving to production were factored in from the start.” — Lance Dofflemyer

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech 42 , an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in AI/ML solutions, launched a new AI Agent Starter Pack built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore in AWS Marketplace. This free, open-source product is designed to help startups, SMBs, and enterprises deploy production-ready AI agents in minutes instead of weeks.Built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, the starter pack addresses the critical gap between proof-of-concept AI agents and production-grade deployments, eliminating common roadblocks around infrastructure scalability, security, and guardrails that typically slow AI initiatives.From Weeks to Minutes: Solving the Production AI Agent ChallengeBased on insights from implementing AI agent solutions across a wide range of industries and use cases, Tech 42 identified that most companies struggle with the transition from AI experimentation to production deployment. The AI Agent Starter Pack provides a complete, enterprise-ready foundation that deploys via CloudFormation in just three steps and typically completes in under 10 minutes.Key features include:- Production-grade infrastructure: Auto-scaling architecture using infrastructure-as-code principles- Memory management: Configurable short-term memory (7-365 days retention)- Essential AI tools: Browser search, code interpreter, and Bedrock Knowledgebase retriever tools (with step-by-step instructions on setting up a custom knowledge base)- Enterprise security: Built-in guardrails and complete deployment within a company’s own AWS account- Model flexibility: Pre-configured for Claude Haiku 4.5 with instructions for model switching- MCP server ready: Includes MCP server connectivity for extended capabilities- Complete observability: Built in observability compatible with AgentCore observability or Langfuse- User-friendly: Complete video tutorial, deployment guide, testing examples, and GitHub repoThe Starter Pack currently supports the Strands agent framework. LangGraph and CrewAI are supported by the AgentCore product and are coming soon to the Tech 42 Starter Pack product.Open Source by Design for Maximum Customization"We've spoken and worked with many companies at different stages of their agentic AI journey," said Lance Dofflemyer, CEO of Tech 42. "Our goal with this product is to enable companies to start building faster, knowing that the common roadblocks to moving to production were factored in from the start. By making it open source, we're empowering teams to customize everything while maintaining a solid production foundation."The open-source approach allows organizations to:- Fully customize agents to specific business requirements- Maintain complete visibility and control over infrastructure- Accelerate time-to-value for AI initiativesWhile the core Starter Pack is free and open source, Tech 42 offers advanced integration services including customized MCP servers, enterprise-specific guardrails, and specialized AI agent implementations. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with 300+ successful AI/ML projects delivered, Tech 42 also helps clients leverage AWS funding programs, where available, to offset implementation costs.AI Agent Starter Pack AvailabilityThe AI Agent Starter Pack is available now as a free subscription in AWS Marketplace. Organizations can deploy their first production-ready AI agent today. Click to view the Deployment Guide page About Tech 42Tech 42 accelerates AI transformation for startups, SMBs, and enterprises by delivering scalable, production-grade solutions. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Tech 42 provides technical and strategic guidance to help clients build optimized AI workloads. With 300+ AI and cloud projects delivered, Tech 42 is the trusted partner for engineering teams looking to move from AI concepts to profit-optimized workloads that scale with growth. Areas of expertise include AI agents, RAG and embedding architectures, LLM fine-tuning, AI document processing, DevOps optimization, and more. Learn more at www.tech42consulting.com

