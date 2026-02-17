New Book 'Off Wall Street' Offers a Contrarian Masterclass on Short Selling, Crowd Psychology, and Independent Thinking

'Off Wall Street: How to Win at Short Selling by Betting Against the Crowd,' by Mark Roberts, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Caption: Mark Roberts, author of 'Off Wall Street: How to Win at Short Selling by Betting Against the Crowd.'

In 'Off Wall Street,' Mark Roberts delivers a blend of memoir, market psychology, and practical insight into how thinkers succeed by betting against the crowd.

Taking advantage of the psychology of the crowd is one of the keys to success in short selling.” — Mark Roberts

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran investor, research pioneer, and founder of Off Wall Street Consulting Group Mark Roberts delivers a candid, deeply reflective exploration of markets, psychology, and contrarian thinking in his new book, ' Off Wall Street: How to Win at Short Selling by Betting Against the Crowd .' Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on more than three decades at the forefront of independent equity research, Roberts chronicles his unconventional journey through finance and beyond, revealing how skepticism, intellectual curiosity, and disciplined independence can create lasting success in markets dominated by herd behavior.Roberts blends memoir, philosophy, and practical instruction to illuminate the art and craft of short selling. From founding one of the first research boutiques dedicated exclusively to short-selling ideas to identifying some of the most infamous corporate collapses of the modern era, he provides readers with a rare insider’s view of how professional contrarians think, analyze, and manage risk.“Taking advantage of the psychology of the crowd is one of the keys to success in short selling,” Roberts writes.Beginning with formative experiences far from Wall Street, Roberts traces the influences — literary, artistic, and intellectual — that shaped his worldview. He examines the psychology of crowds, the dangers of unchecked optimism, and the recurring patterns that fuel financial bubbles across centuries. Drawing on history, behavioral finance, and real-world case studies, the book shows why standing apart from the crowd is one of the principal requirements for investors to achieve truly exceptional long-term results.More than a technical guide, 'Off Wall Street' is a meditation on decision-making under uncertainty. Roberts emphasizes that winning in markets is less about prediction than process: managing ego, questioning assumptions, and remaining open to being wrong.“Understanding the business model and gauging its future productivity potential is the key to making reasonable forecasts of a company’s earning power, and therefore to determine its ultimate valuation,” Roberts writes.Both practical and philosophical, 'Off Wall Street' speaks to professional investors, aspiring analysts, and intellectually curious readers alike, offering a framework for navigating markets, careers, and life with clarity and independence.Mark Roberts is the former owner and director of research at Off Wall Street Consulting Group, one of the earliest independent research boutiques dedicated to providing short-selling ideas to hedge funds in the U.S. and abroad. Founded by Roberts in 1990, Off Wall Street provided contrarian equity research to hedge funds and institutional investors worldwide for more than 30 years and became widely known for its early warnings on overvalued and fraudulent companies, including Enron. He is currently principal at Lookout Strategies. Roberts’ career spans entrepreneurship, investing, and research, shaped by a lifelong interest in psychology, literature, and critical thinking. He lives in Massachusetts and continues to write, reflect, and engage with ideas at the intersection of markets and human behavior.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.