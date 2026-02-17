Sunny Glen Children’s Home Impact Numbers Show the Real Reach of Care in 2025

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children’s Home is releasing its 2025 impact numbers to provide a transparent look at how community support continues to shape the lives of vulnerable children in South Texas.The Sunny Glen Children’s Home impact numbers offer measurable evidence of daily care, faithful stewardship, and long-term commitment to children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and instability.In 2025, Sunny Glen served 431 children and young adults, offering each one a safe place to live, consistent adult guidance, and structured routines designed to promote healing. While many meals were served throughout the year, monthly food donations from more than 90 Church of Christ congregations across Texas and Louisiana helped provide the food for approximately 14,860 of those meals.These meals represent more than nutrition. They reflect stability, shared moments at the table, and the reassurance that tomorrow’s needs will be met.The report also highlights 140 off-campus enrichment experiences for the youth in the foster care program, including summer camp, fishing trips, zoo visits, library outings, and other community-based activities. These opportunities gave children space to experience joy, build confidence, and form healthy memories beyond past trauma.Essential donations played a critical role throughout the year. Clothing, school uniforms, bedding sets, hygiene items, and household goods ensured that when a child arrived on campus, their immediate needs could be met without delay. Prepared rooms, clean pajamas, and stocked closets allowed children to settle in with dignity from their very first night.Established in 1936, Sunny Glen Children’s Home remains committed to providing a structured, faith-based environment where children can find safety and begin rebuilding trust. The release of its 2025 impact numbers reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to accountability and the careful stewardship of every resource entrusted to its mission.The work continues because of the partnership of volunteers, donors, congregations, and community members who believe every child deserves care, protection, and the opportunity for a new beginning.For more information about Sunny Glen Children’s Home or to learn how to support its mission, visit https://www.sunnyglen.org/ or call (956) 399-5356.

