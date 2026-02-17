Vibrant Dentistry Brings Personalized, Gentle Dental Care to Matthews, NC

Vibrant Dentistry in Matthews, NC delivers advanced, gentle dental care with personalized treatment, modern technology, and a focus on patient comfort.

At Vibrant Dentistry, we believe every smile deserves thoughtful, personalized care!” — Dr. Akinyemi

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionizing the Dental Experience with Comfort, Advanced Technology & Patient-Focused CareVibrant Dentistry, a leading dental practice located at 9609 E Independence Blvd, Ste V, Matthews, NC, is proud to offer comprehensive and compassionate dental care tailored to families and individuals throughout the Matthews area. With a team led by Dr. Olufunmilola Akinyemi, DMD, Vibrant Dentistry is redefining the dental visit by combining state-of-the-art technology with a calm, welcoming atmosphere designed for every patient — especially those with dental anxiety.“At Vibrant Dentistry, we believe every smile deserves thoughtful, personalized care,” said Dr. Akinyemi. “Our mission is to transform how patients feel about dental visits — making each appointment a positive, confidence-boosting experience.”Vibrant Dentistry provides a full range of dental services, including:Preventive Dentistry: Routine cleanings and oral examsRestorative Treatments: Dental crowns, implants, bridges, dentures, and moreCosmetic Dentistry: Invisalign, veneers, and whiteningEmergency Dental Care: Same-day care and extractions when neededUsing advanced digital scanners and 3D imaging, the practice ensures precision and comfort through every step of treatment — all delivered in a supportive, relaxing environment that eases patient anxiety.Patients value Vibrant Dentistry not only for its technical excellence but for its compassionate approach. With glowing reviews highlighting the kind, informative, and attentive care from Dr. Akinyemi and her team, the practice has quickly become a trusted dental provider in the community.In addition to high-quality dental services, Vibrant Dentistry accepts most PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to help patients maximize their benefits and access care without stress.About Vibrant DentistryLocated in Matthews, North Carolina, Vibrant Dentistry is committed to empowering patients through gentle, expert dental care. Led by Dr. Olufunmilola Akinyemi, the practice blends modern dentistry with a patient-centered philosophy — emphasizing comfort, communication, and customized treatment plans. Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling (980) 357-6312 or visiting vibrantdentistrync.com.Media Contact:Vibrant Dentistry9609 E Independence Blvd, Ste VMatthews, NC 28105Phone: (980) 357-6312Email: info@vibrantdentistrync.comWebsite: https://vibrantdentistrync.com/

