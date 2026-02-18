Nationwide Payment Systems marks 25 years of serving growing businesses

Allen Kopelman B2B Vault Podcast NPS LOGO NPSONE - Payment Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Payment Systems (NPS) is celebrating 25 years of helping small and midsize businesses streamline operations, improve cash flow and scale with confidence.

Founded in 2001 by Allen Kopelman and David Burney, the company has evolved from a traditional merchant services provider into a modern payment infrastructure company serving retail, restaurants and hospitality, B2B and wholesale, e-commerce, SaaS platforms and regulated industries nationwide.

“Our mission has always been simple,” said Kopelman, co-founder and CEO. “To help business owners get paid efficiently, reduce friction and have a real partner they can call when they need support.”

Today, NPS operates NPSONE, a unified platform that integrates card payments, ACH transfers, digital wallets, smart invoicing, POS systems and embedded payment technology into one scalable infrastructure.

NPSONE enables businesses to generate branded payment links, automate invoicing and collections, manage subscriptions and monitor reporting from a centralized dashboard. The platform integrates with accounting systems such as QuickBooks Online and supports high-volume and regulated environments with risk monitoring, compliance oversight and chargeback management.

From storefront retailers to SaaS providers, NPS serves clients nationwide through flexible pricing models and white-label and embedded payment solutions.

Burney said the company’s longevity is rooted in relationships.

“Payments are critical to a company’s survival,” Burney said. “We’ve built our reputation on being transparent, accessible and proactive. That human support is what keeps clients with us year after year.”

Kopelman’s industry leadership extends beyond NPS. He hosts B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast, a nationally recognized business podcast delivering insights for entrepreneurs and executives. The show covers fintech, leadership, operations and growth strategies, featuring conversations with industry leaders and business innovators.

“Business owners need more than a processor — they need insight,” Kopelman said. “Through the podcast and our platform, we aim to give them both.”

Headquartered in South Florida, Nationwide Payment Systems continues to invest in technology designed for real-world complexity — from in-store POS and commerce systems to APIs and hybrid PayFac-style models for SaaS and ISV partners.

As it enters its next chapter, NPS remains focused on building payment systems that scale alongside its clients’ ambitions.

“Twenty-five years is a milestone,” Kopelman said. “But we’re just getting started.”

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems (NPS) is a U.S.-based payments and commerce technology company providing modern payment infrastructure for growing businesses. Through its NPSONE platform, NPS supports card payments, ACH transfers, digital wallets, smart invoicing, accounts receivable automation, POS systems and embedded and white-label payment solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, NPS serves businesses across the United States.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast is sponsored by Nationwide Payment Systems and powered by its all-in-one payment platform, NPSONE. Founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, the podcast explores topics shaping the future of business and features insights from entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders.

