STL Window Cleaners Opens in Earth City, MO, With Rain-Clean 48-Hour Guarantee

Technician using a screen cleaning system to wash window screens Technician cleans exterior windows with a water-fed pole. Service van parked outside a commercial building

New Earth City company expands across Greater St. Louis with Rain-Clean 48-hour guarantee and expert window care for homes and businesses.

I started STL Window Cleaners to bring dependable, detail-first service to Greater St. Louis homes and businesses, all backed by our Rain-Clean 48-hour guarantee when the forecast doesn’t cooperate.” — Andy Lombardozzi, Owner

EARTH CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STL Window Cleaners today announced the official launch of its family-run window-cleaning company, now booking window cleaning services across the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area. The company was built to meet a clear local need: Greater St. Louis properties take a beating from seasonal pollen, summer humidity, heavy rain events, and winter grime that can leave glass dull and streaked. STL Window Cleaners is launching with a quality-first standard designed for both homeowners and business owners who want consistent results, reliable scheduling, and a service partner they can trust.The Greater St. Louis region experiences a wide range of weather conditions that can quickly affect window clarity and curb appeal. Spring pollen buildup can cling to glass and frames. Summer storms can leave behind mineral spotting and runoff. Fall debris and winter road film can accumulate on lower-level glass, storefronts, and entryways.STL Window Cleaners is entering the market with a service model focused on thorough, repeatable results rather than rushed, inconsistent cleanings. To help customers schedule with confidence even when the forecast changes, the company includes a Rain-Clean 48-hour guarantee. If rain impacts exterior glass within 48 hours of service, STL Window Cleaners will return to touch up affected windows at no additional cost.STL Window Cleaners is locally owned and operated, and the company emphasizes a key differentiator in a crowded industry: it is not a franchise. The business is family-run, with direct accountability for quality control, training standards, and customer experience. That structure supports consistent workmanship and dependable service, which is especially important for customers who want a long-term provider rather than a one-time appointment.As part of its launch, STL Window Cleaners is expanding a proven local standard of craftsmanship into a dedicated cleaning service. The company is a sister company of STL Windows & Doors, based in Earth City, a window and door replacement provider known in the region for dependable workmanship and customer care. STL Window Cleaners brings that same focus on professionalism and attention to detail into a service that helps properties look their best and stay well maintained.For homeowners, window cleaning is often about more than appearance. Clear glass improves natural light, supports a cleaner look throughout the home, and helps homeowners feel proud of how their property presents to guests and neighbors. STL Window Cleaners provides residential window cleaning for households across the Greater St. Louis area, with service designed for seasonal cleanings, pre-event refreshes, move-in or move-out needs, and routine maintenance. The company’s approach centers on consistent results and respectful work practices that protect the home and deliver a noticeably clearer view.For businesses, clean windows are a straightforward way to reinforce trust and professionalism. Storefront glass, entry doors, and office windows shape first impressions for customers and clients before a word is spoken. STL Window Cleaners offers commercial window cleaning for two story storefronts, offices, restaurants, and commercial properties that want a polished look with minimal disruption. The company works with business owners and property managers to schedule service that supports operations, including recurring maintenance options.STL Window Cleaners is positioning its launch around reliability and value, with clear standards that customers can understand before the appointment begins. The service experience is designed to be simple and professional from start to finish, with straightforward communication, punctual arrival windows, and quality checks to confirm the job is completed to expectation. In addition to detailed glass cleaning, the company offers screen cleaning services using a professional screen cleaner system to deliver a deeper, more consistent clean, helping screens look and perform better over time.The company is currently accepting bookings across the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area and plans to expand recurring service relationships with homeowners, businesses, and property managers who want a dependable partner for ongoing glass care. Additional information about service offerings, coverage, and company background is available on its website.About STL Window CleanersSTL Window Cleaners is a family-run window cleaning company based in Earth City, Missouri, serving the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area. The company provides residential and commercial window cleaning with a quality-first approach and a Rain-Clean 48-hour guarantee to support confident scheduling. STL Window Cleaners is a sister company of STL Windows & Doors and brings a craftsmanship mindset to maintaining clean, clear glass across the region.

