SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed S.D. Highway 473 Reconstruction Project East of Terry Peak

Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-773-5409

LEAD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. MT to discuss and receive public input on the proposed reconstruction project on S.D. Highway 473 from U.S. Highway 14A to one mile east of Terry Peak. The public meeting open house will be held at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, located at 160 West Main St. in Lead.

A short presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. The open house will be informal with one-on-one discussions with SDDOT design staff.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Area residents, business owners, and local commuters are encouraged to attend. For those who cannot attend the in-person public meeting or would like more information about the proposed project, please visit https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#Nevada-Gulch-Rd. Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting and through the website until Friday, March 20, 2026.

For more information about this proposed reconstruction project, please contact Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Manager at 605-773- 5409 or via email at Mark.Malone@state.sd.us.

