100 Women in Finance Announces Five New Global Board Members for 2026

Celebrating 25 years of advancing gender equity in finance (2001–2026)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 100 Women in Finance (“100WF”) marks its 25th anniversary, the global nonprofit organization advancing gender equity in the finance industry today announced the appointment of five new members to its Global Board of Directors. The new Board members will begin their terms in 2026, bringing deep expertise across investment management and financial services to support the organization’s continued growth and impact.“We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to the 100 Women in Finance Global Board,” said Rehana Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Women in Finance. “Their collective experience and commitment to advancing women in finance will strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for our members and partners around the world.”We are pleased to welcome our new Global Board Members: Tracy Castle-Newman, former Financial Services Executive, Founder of TCN Advisors, and Independent Board Trustee of Bitwise Funds Trust; Vivian Fraga Spies, CFA, Vice President at Goldman Sachs; Denise Hu, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Archer Asia Rockhampton Management Limited; Maria S. Jelescu Dreyfus, Chief Executive Officer of Ardinall Investment Management; and Allyson Johnson, CAIA, Vice President of Investor Relations & Fundraising at Eclipse.###About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization advancing gender equity in the finance industry. The organization connects more than 10,000 members across 33 global locations, convening senior leaders, investors, and practitioners through education, peer engagement, and impact-driven initiatives to create pathways for women to succeed and lead at every stage of their careers.

