Governor Spanberger Announces Grants for Eight Virginia Communities to Restore Brownfield Sites

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that eight Virginia localities received $1.59 million in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF).

VBAF awards allow local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites — properties with the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. These Site Remediation Grants for Virginia will cover rehabilitation of contaminated properties to remove hazardous substances and waste, demolition and removal of existing structures, and other site work to bring new economic development to the Commonwealth.

“When the state assists Virginia’s localities in restoring existing properties, we can help attract new business, create more housing, and power regional economic development,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Investing in the redevelopment of Virginia’s brownfield sites is paramount to building stronger communities that can attract top talent and significant economic investment. I look forward to seeing these projects come to life.”

“VBAF is a vital tool for both community and economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “For new and expanding businesses, safe and healthy communities are just as important as having shovel-ready sites. By remediating hazardous conditions, we open development opportunities that simply would not be possible under current conditions.”

“Providing community development opportunities while addressing environmental threats is exactly the type of innovation we hope to achieve throughout this Administration,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova. “I am thrilled that these strategic, locally driven investments will help fuel economic growth while improving our environment by reducing hazards and taking advantage of existing infrastructure.”

Established in 2011 and administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Since its inception, VBAF has awarded more than 300 grants totaling $23 million to Virginia localities.

Below is additional information about the Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance grants awarded:

Clarke County ($317,298): Remediation of lead-based paint in a former Department of Corrections building to promote development of the site into an industrial park located five miles from the inland port

In addition to the eight Site Remediation Grants, six additional VBAF applicants each received $50,000 in Assessment and Planning Grants from VEDP and DEQ.

Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission

Town of Blackstone

Town of Clifton Forge

Town of Hillsville

City of Lexington

City of Petersburg

“We are proud to have programs like VBAF that not only prepare sites for development but also help remediate environmental challenges,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “These efforts position the Commonwealth as a leader in competitive, environmentally responsible sites.”

“Each year, VBAF grants have advanced Virginia’s commitment to environmental restoration by helping communities reduce environmental risks and return Brownfield properties to safe and economically productive uses,” said Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Director Michael S. Rolband. “The continued partnership between DEQ and VEDP ensures that VBAF remains an accessible resource to localities working to remediate Brownfield sites, protect natural resources, and revitalize land in ways that support healthier environments and stronger communities across the Commonwealth.”

For more information on the Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund, visit vedp.org/brownfields.