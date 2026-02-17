The Society for UAP Studies Launches 'UAP Studies Seminar Series: Foundations of a New Field'

Society for UAP Studies Seminar Series: Foundations of a New Field

New public education initiative brings rigorous academic research on Unidentified Aerospace (or Anomalous) Phenomena (UAP) to a global audience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for UAP Studies (SUAPS) is pleased to announce its new public education initiative: UAP Studies Seminar Series: Foundations of a New Field, a recurring year-long program bringing rigorous academic research on Unidentified Aerospace (or Anomalous) Phenomena (UAP) to a global audience.This livestreamed seminar series establishes the first academically rigorous year-long program entirely dedicated to UAP Studies. Designed for members of the general public interested in serious, evidence-based scholarly inquiry, the lectures will benefit both those with prior familiarity in the subject and those with no specialized background. Everyone is welcome.The program is led by SUAPS Director of Education Douglas Giles, PhD, and features expert researchers, academic scholars, and working professionals engaged in this complex and emerging field.Participants will gain insight into:- How experts analyze and interpret UAP data- Why sound methodology is essential to credible inquiry- What current research suggests about the phenomenonInaugural Speakers & SessionsFebruary 19, 2026 – Steve Fuller (University of Warwick)Why UAPs are intrinsically good to think about and with, regardless of their ultimate realityFuller explores why UAPs function as powerful objects of thought—regardless of one’s position on their ultimate ontological status—arguing that they are intrinsically productive for philosophy, science, and public reasoning.March 5, 2026 – Rich Hoffman (Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies)Toward a Coordinated/Cooperative Global Instrumented Study of UAPHoffman presents a practical framework for building a coordinated international research infrastructure capable of systematic, instrumented observation and analysis.March 19, 2026 – Massimo Teodorani (Society for UAP Studies / Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies)Instrumented Physical Investigation of UAP – Methodologies for Discriminating Between Engineered Craft and Plasma PhenomenaTeodorani outlines advanced field methodologies for distinguishing between potential engineered craft and naturally occurring plasma phenomena using instrumented physical investigation.April 30, 2026 – Kimberly S. Engels (Molloy University)Resisting Narrative Flattening: Epistemic Justice for Experiencer TestimonyEngels examines the ethical and epistemological dimensions of experiencer testimony, arguing for preserving narrative complexity within academic analysis.Access & MembershipFebruary–March seminars: Free and open to the publicBeginning April 1: Available exclusively to SUAPS membersMembership plans: Beginning at $6 per month or $60 per yearThis initiative aims to educate participants, build public trust, and establish the Society for UAP Studies as a central convener of expert-led, integrative discourse on UAP research.If UAP Studies is to develop as a credible academic field, it requires sustained intellectual infrastructure. UAP Studies Seminar Series: Foundations of a New Field is a foundational step in building that future.The first seminar will stream live on February 19, 2026.For more information: https://www.societyforuapstudies.org/uap-studies-seminar-series About the Society for UAP StudiesThe Society for UAP Studies is a nonprofit organized as a learned and professional society. Its primary aim is to redefine and redirect the study of unidentified aerospace/anomalous phenomena, transforming it into a recognized academic field rather than merely a frontier science. The field draws upon existing academic disciplines without aligning itself exclusively with any one of them.While upholding rigorous standards of academic discourse, writing, and debate, the Society maintains a critical posture toward its subject matter. It acknowledges its liminal position—examining what is currently thought to be known about UAPs while remaining open to their more profoundly anomalous and epistemologically challenging aspects.In this spirit, the Society rejects both uncritical belief and dogmatic skepticism, embracing openness to the possibility of a deeply anomalous phenomenon with implications for knowledge, science, truth, governance, culture, and human meaning.

