Green Path Tech Launches 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth Boot Camp Following Book Release

Announcing 4-Week Boot Camp - The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System

Hands-on workshop turns modern B2B buying trends into repeatable sales execution

Understanding how buying behaviors have changed is the first step. Translating these insights into practical, repeatable sales strategies and execution methods is exactly what our Boot Camp does.” — Andy Hedrick

Green Path Tech, a company who has driven over $500M in revenue growth for partners, now announces the 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth Boot Camp. Through this implementation, B2B companies can significantly increase close rates and accelerate sales cycles using the proven methodology outlined in Andy Hedrick's new book, The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System.

Hedrick's innovative sales methods have driven revenue growth for B2B clients across technology, consulting, ecommerce, finance, supply chain, and industrial solutions. The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth Boot Camp trains leadership teams on how to accelerate buying decisions with a proven formula for increasing value, reducing friction and delivering a proven proposal and follow up structure to land more business.

"Understanding how buying behaviors have changed is the first step," said Andy Hedrick, CEO. "Then, the real challenge begins: translating these insights into practical, repeatable sales strategies and execution methods. This is exactly what our Boot Camp does."

The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth Boot Camp drives fast, sustainable change through a four-week engagement that includes one-on-one strategy and execution sessions. Between sessions, leadership teams apply concepts to their sales pipelines to achieve immediate, measurable impact.

The program's deliverables include executive-level positioning frameworks, templated email and LinkedIn outreach sequences, guidance on value-attraction content, and creating digital credibility that ignites sales conversations and proposal meetings.

The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth Boot Camp is designed for small to mid-sized B2B organizations seeking fast, scalable revenue growth without the cost or disruption of rebuilding a sales infrastructure from scratch.

About Green Path Tech
Green Path Tech works with B2B executive leaders to accelerate growth through consulting, sales automation, outsourced sales staffing, and inbound demand-generation solutions. By aligning business strategy, messaging, and execution, Green Path Tech helps organizations drive revenue growth, reduce operational costs, and improve overall financial performance.

Prior to founding the company in 2018, Andy led strategic initiatives across nine countries, managing and developing teams of up to 100 professionals. With a foundation in Industrial Engineering and 30 years in business development, he has built his career around identifying more efficient, scalable, and effective ways for organizations to operate and grow.

Rocket Sales Pros, a division of Green Path Tech, provides executive-level sales leadership, business development teams, and automated demand generation systems. Through media-driven credibility and scalable sales infrastructure, Rocket Sales Pros helps clients connect with decision-makers and build predictable, high-quality revenue pipelines.

