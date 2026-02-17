Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Jones Joins Multistate Coalition Fighting Back Against Illegal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Restrictions

Richmond, Va – Today, Attorney General Jay Jones joined a multistate lawsuit that challenges the Trump Administration’s effort to illegally prohibit SNAP eligibility for lawful permanent residents, preventing families from putting food on their tables.

SNAP benefits ensure that children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations can purchase food. Legal permanent residents in the United States have already gone through the process to lawfully live and work in the U.S. and accordingly are entitled access to the program.

“My office is proud to join this lawsuit and defend the ability of legal permanent residents, including children, refugees, and immigrants granted asylum, access to the food they need to survive,” Attorney General Jones said. “Denying them access is not only illegal, but it will stretch the already thin pocketbooks of Virginians trying to feed their families. My office will use all legal tools available to defend Virginians against these inhumane actions.”

With this action, Attorney General Jones joins 23 other states in their efforts to put a stop to this inhumane and illegal practice.

