LSA Promotes Matthew Feeley to Vice President of Product Innovation

PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates (LSA) is proud to announce the promotion of Matthew Feeley to Vice President of Product Innovation. His promotion recognizes his outstanding leadership in advancing LSA’s product strategy and innovation capabilities during a period of rapid industry transformation.Matthew joined LSA in 2024 as Product Division Manager and was quickly promoted to Director of Product Innovation, where he spearheaded the formation of the Product Management department and established cohesive workflows between software development and product management. His process improvements immediately enhanced LSA’s ability to respond to rapidly evolving customer needs.Since then, he has expanded and strengthened a global product organization, driving an accelerated roadmap and launching innovative products and system enhancements that empower customers and prospects to adapt to a rapidly changing market. Matthew’s focus on AI-driven service enhancements and technology modernization has positioned LSA as a leader in applying artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions to interpretation services. These advancements ensure LSA not only supports its current clients but also attracts new business in a dynamic industry landscape.Matthew brings more than 15 years of experience leading global product management and development teams. With a career rooted in the technology sector and deep expertise in modern technology and data platforms, he understands the transformative power technology holds for language service providers and the interpretation and translation industry as a whole.“Matthew has made an immediate and profound impact on LSA’s culture of innovation and excellence,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA. “He has that all too rare ability to lead on the technology side and communicate ideas and vision to colleagues that must deliver and integrate LSA’s AI and technology strategies. His leadership will shape LSA’s next chapter of growth.”“Matthew’s promotion highlights his outstanding leadership, vision, and the significant impact he has made in a short time at LSA. His innovative approach to product management and dedication to building a forward-thinking team have laid a strong foundation for our ongoing growth. As we advance our product roadmap, we are excited to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Pablo Tercero, Chief Operating Officer at LSA.About Language Services Associates (LSA)Language Services Associates (LSA) is a leading full-service language service provider (LSP) offering interpretation, translation, and AI-powered language solutions in 300+ languages.Since 1991, LSA has partnered with organizations in healthcare, government, legal, education, finance, sports, and business to deliver high-quality, compliant, and scalable language access services. Backed by a network of 7,000+ vetted linguists, LSA provides accuracy, cultural competence, and 24/7/365 availability with over 99.9% uptime reliability.As one of the largest privately owned language service providers in the U.S., LSA combines human expertise with secure, integrated technology to help organizations improve outcomes, meet compliance requirements, and build inclusive multilingual experiences.

