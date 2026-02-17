VFAF President Robert Cornicelli’s Nonprofit Efforts Helping Veterans Recognized by U.S. Congress said Christi Tasker

Congressional commendation for VFAF President Cornicelli Robert Cornicelli and Nancy Mace

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Recovery Coalition Recognized by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace for Veteran Support WorkThe Veteran Recovery Coalition (VRC), a South Carolina-based nonprofit led by Captain Robert Cornicelli, has received formal recognition from U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) for its work supporting veterans facing housing instability, poverty, and substance dependency.In a letter dated February 11, 2026, Rep. Mace acknowledged VRC’s decade-long record of service and its reported impact on more than 2,500 veterans. The letter referenced VRC’s veteran-centered support model, including its 5W case-management approach, which provides individualized assistance in areas such as housing stabilization, employment readiness, transportation access, and essential services.“For more than a decade, VRC has helped veterans regain stability, dignity, and long-term self-sufficiency,” Rep. Mace wrote. “Our nation has a duty to stand by those who have served, and your leadership reflects that responsibility in action.”Program ApproachAccording to the organization, VRC’s model combines short-term crisis intervention with longer-term transition planning focused on workforce reintegration. VRC coordinates with service providers and community partners to address barriers that can contribute to housing instability and financial hardship.“This recognition from Congress is meaningful to our team and the veterans we serve,” said Cornicelli. “Our focus remains on providing structured support and helping veterans move from crisis to stability.”About Veteran Recovery CoalitionThe Veteran Recovery Coalition (VRC) is a South Carolina-based nonprofit organization focused on addressing veteran homelessness and the underlying causes of instability among former service members. Through its 5W case-management model and workforce-first strategy, VRC supports veterans working toward long-term independence.For more information, visit:

