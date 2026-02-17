Scantrust Acquires Trust Codes Global, Cementing the Growing Company’s Leadership in APAC

Scantrust acquires New Zealand company Trust Codes Global

The acquisition strengthens Scantrust capabilities and presence in New Zealand and Australia

This is a decisive step in our global growth strategy.” — Nathan Anderson

LAUSANNE , SWITZERLAND &, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scantrust, the all-in-one QR code solution for global brands, has announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Trust Codes Global. This strategic acquisition extends the Scantrust team’s foothold in the New Zealand and Australian markets.By integrating Trust Codes’ assets and customer base, Scantrust deepens its impact in critical verticals including infant nutrition, food & beverage, and the regionally important wine industry. The move combines regional expertise with an international technology supplier serving some of the biggest brands in the world. It also increases regional access to a comprehensive suite of tools for anti-counterfeiting, product traceability, regulatory/industry compliance (DPP & GS1 Digital Link) and consumer engagement solutions.“This is a decisive step in our global growth strategy, allowing Scantrust to serve the New Zealand and Australian markets with deeper expertise,” said Nathan Anderson, CEO and Co-founder of Scantrust. “Trust Codes has built a solid reputation in New Zealand and Australia. By bringing their assets and customers into the Scantrust ecosystem, we reinforce our position as a preferred partner for global brands navigating the complexities of global supply chains, GS1 Digital Link deployment, and Digital Product Passport compliance. We are committed to maintaining the high standards of service that Trust Codes customers expect.”Strategic HighlightsThe integration brings together complementary strengths to deliver more value to global brands with:- Regional Expansion: that provides Scantrust with an established presence in New Zealand and Australia, while maintaining support for a growing regional customer base.- Vertical Expertise: through experience in critical sectors, such as Infant Nutrition, Wine, and Food & Beverage. This aligns with already established leadership in the wine sector via U-label by Scantrust, a leading solution for wineries and wine distributors that need to comply with regional regulations.- Enhanced Technical Capabilities: integrating Trust Codes’ inline printing and QR code serialization tools into the existing Scantrust portfolio of supply chain visibility, anti-counterfeiting, and consumer engagement.Commitment to Customer ContinuityEnsuring continuity for existing Trust Codes customers, including Bubs Australia, Manuka Health, Blackmores, and New Zealand Story Group, an agency of the New Zealand Government that operates the Fernmark programme, is a top priority and will be reflected in the early days of this new phase, post-acquisition.“Since co-founding Trust Codes, we have been committed to helping brands solve critical business challenges through the power of unique digital IDs and QR codes. Finding a partner who shares that vision was essential,” said Paul Ryan, Co-founder of Trust Codes. “With Scantrust taking over, our customers gain a stable long-term partner and immediate access to world-class innovation and a scaled technology stack. This ensures they are well-positioned for the future of connected products and upcoming compliance.”About ScantrustHeadquartered in Switzerland and operating globally, Scantrust serves some of the world’s largest companies across a broad range of industries including food & beverage, automotive, apparel, construction materials, and industrial goods.Scantrust is a global leader in anti-counterfeiting, traceability data management, and customer engagement, especially using packaging and labels to mitigate regulatory compliance challenges. From Digital Product Passports to GS1 Digital Link codes and the AI tools needed for direct-to-consumer engagement, Scantrust offers clients numerous benefits through a single secure QR code. Find out more at www.scantrust.com About Trust Codes GlobalTrust Codes Global provides brand protection and traceability systems with real-time monitoring and an online monitoring service to protect brands and their customers from fraudulent actors. Trust Codes anti-counterfeiting utilizes unique data carriers to act as a licence plate and unique identifier to enhance trust for consumers in food, beverage, and dairy industries.Media Contacts: Scantrust Media Relations media@scantrust.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.