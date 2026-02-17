Colorado Estate Planning Law Center Welcomes Caroline Poole as Associate Attorney

Colorado Estate Planning Law Center

Strengthening Probate and Litigation Services Across the Colorado Front Range

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Estate Planning Law Center is pleased to announce that Caroline Poole has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, bringing experience in probate and litigation matters to the firm’s growing estate planning practice serving communities throughout the Colorado Front Range.Expanding the Firm’s Probate and Litigation Capabilities Atty. Caroline Poole joins the firm with a strong background in public service and civil legal advocacy. She recently relocated to Colorado from Arkansas, where she practiced for the State of Arkansas. Her work in state government provided her with significant courtroom experience and a deep understanding of complex legal issues affecting individuals and families.Prior to her role with the State of Arkansas, Caroline served as a Staff Attorney with the Center for Arkansas Legal Services. In that position, she focused on property and housing matters, advocating for clients navigating complex legal issues involving housing stability and property rights.Her experience in litigation and client advocacy complements Colorado Estate Planning Law Center’s commitment to guiding individuals and families through important legal transitions with clarity and compassion.At Colorado Estate Planning Law Center, Caroline will concentrate on probate and related proceedings, assisting clients with estate administration, contested matters, trust disputes, and related issues. Her background in family-focused legal practice positions her to approach probate matters with both legal precision and personal sensitivity.Caroline brings a thoughtful, client-centered approach to her work. Her experience in litigation and dedication to serving families make her a valuable addition to the firm and the clients it serves throughout the Front Range.Strong Academic and Professional CredentialsCaroline is a member of the Colorado Bar Association and the Arkansas Bar Association. She is also admitted to practice in the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas. Her multi-jurisdictional experience provides a broad legal perspective that enhances the firm’s ability to address complex probate and estate-related matters She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. During her time there, she developed a strong foundation in legal research, advocacy, and client representation. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arkansas, graduating cum laude.Serving the Colorado Front Range with Personalized Estate PlanningColorado Estate Planning Law Center serves clients throughout the Colorado Front Range, from Arvada and Golden to Fort Collins and surrounding communities. The firm is known for its proven processes that engage clients in comprehensive estate and business planning designed to provide lasting peace of mind. By focusing on personalized strategies and long-term relationships, the firm helps individuals, families, and business owners create plans that reflect their goals and protect their legacies.The addition of Caroline Poole further strengthens the firm’s probate capabilities. When families turn to Colorado Estate Planning Law Center to administer a loved one’s estate, they benefit from a team that understands both the legal framework and the emotional complexities involved. The firm’s attorneys and support professionals take pride in the long-term relationships they have built with clients throughout the region.As a medium-sized firm, Colorado Estate Planning Law Center offers the depth and resources necessary to handle complex estate and business matters while maintaining the personalized service clients expect from a trusted local firm.About Colorado Estate Planning Law CenterColorado Estate Planning Law Center is a Colorado-based law firm serving the Front Range from Arvada and Golden to Fort Collins. The firm focuses on estate planning, business planning, probate, and related matters. With a commitment to personalized service, modern technology, and long-term client relationships, the firm provides comprehensive legal solutions designed to protect families, businesses, and legacies for generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.