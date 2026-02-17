Nexus Data Centers Announces $50 Million Community Partnership Program in Hubbard and Hill County

Nexus Data Centers logo

Nexus Data Centers today announced the creation of a $50 million Community Partnership Program providing direct investment in Hubbard and Hill County ...

Our philosophy is simple: major infrastructure projects should strengthen the communities that host them.” — Ivan Van Der Walt - CEO

HUBBARD, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Data Centers today announced the creation of a $50 million Community Partnership Program providing direct investment in Hubbard and Hill County as part of its planned campus development, which is outside of City limits. The program will strengthen local infrastructure, improve quality of life, and create lasting economic opportunity for Hubbard and Hill County residents."Our philosophy is simple: major infrastructure projects should strengthen the communities that host them. This investment will deliver meaningful benefits beginning in the early stages of development and continuing throughout the life of the campus. Through Nexus, its affiliates, stakeholders, contractors, and regional collaborators, we are making a long-term commitment to Hubbard and Hill County, one that supports local infrastructure, expands opportunity, and creates enduring value for future generations." — Ivan Van Der Walt - CEOThe Community Partnership Program will focus on initiatives that will be identified in coordination with local stakeholders across five main areas of investment.Infrastructure and UtilitiesNexus will fund upgrades and improvements to public infrastructure in coordination with local authorities, including water and sewer systems, roads, traffic management, and utility reliability. Investments will emphasize sustainable design, water stewardship, and long-term resource resilience, ensuring growth does not burden existing ratepayers while protecting local environmental assets.Housing and Community DevelopmentNexus will support housing availability and community stability through workforce housing initiatives, community development grants, revitalization efforts, and support for small businesses. These initiatives are intended to encourage responsible growth while preserving the character and long-term vitality of Hubbard and Hill County.Education and Workforce TrainingIn collaboration with local schools, contractors, and regional partners, Nexus will support long-term workforce development through STEM programs, scholarships, training opportunities, and skilled-trade initiatives. These efforts are designed to create clear career pathways for local residents.Public Services and Community SupportIn collaboration with local partners, Nexus will invest in public safety and essential services, including first responder support, community facilities, and civic initiatives. These investments will help ensure services grow alongside long-term economic expansion.Community EngagementThe Community Partnership Program will be implemented through close coordination with contractors and regional partners. Nexus will align investments across all five areas of focus, providing structure, accountability, and flexibility as community needs evolve.Long-Term CommitmentThe Community Partnership Program is structured as a long-term initiative integrated into campus operations. Nexus views this as a generational partnership that will evolve alongside development and remain aligned with the community’s future needs.# # #About Nexus Data CentersNexus Data Centers develops and operates next-generation digital infrastructure campuses designed around reliability, efficiency, and regional economic partnership. The company focuses on integrated power and data infrastructure that supports the continued expansion of cloud and artificial intelligence computing in the United States. Construction at the first campus in Hubbard, Texas has already begun, and the company is planning additional sites to meet surging hyperscale demand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.