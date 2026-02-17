Komerz Acquires Pathformance to Build the Commercial Growth Operating System for Global Brands

Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Pathformance Technologies, Inc. Chris Bedford COO Pathformance Technologies, Inc.

The acquisition brings Komerz’s global commerce platform and Pathformance’s measurement valued in the hundreds of millions and charting a path to unicorn status

Pathformance was built to show what drives incremental growth. With Komerz, we’ll scale globally and embed measurement into commerce execution—so brands make confident decisions that drive impact.” — Elizabeth Johnson

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Komerz Ltd., a global commercial growth company operating at the intersection of marketing, commerce, and distribution, announces the acquisition of Pathformance, a leading marketing measurement and attribution firm.The acquisition values Komerz at $330 million post-deal and marks a significant strategic milestone in the evolution of how brands drive, measure, and scale growth in an increasingly fragmented marketing and commerce ecosystem.The acquisition brings together Komerz’s end-to-end commerce and market-entry platform with Pathformance’s proven expertise in unified measurement and attribution, creating one of the industry’s most comprehensive, outcome-driven operating models for growth.Together, the combined entity is designed to help brands with global ambitions move beyond siloed marketing metrics and disconnected execution toward a single, accountable system that directly links marketing investment to revenue impact across digital, retail, and marketplace channels.As marketers face mounting pressure to justify spend, navigate data fragmentation, and demonstrate tangible commercial outcomes, the integration of Pathformance positions Komerz to deliver a fundamentally different value proposition. Marketing is measured, activated, and optimized within the same commercial system, eliminating the traditional divide between insight and execution.“Pathformance was built to solve one core problem for marketers: understanding what truly drives incremental growth,” said Elizabeth Johnson , Chief Executive Officer of Pathformance. “Joining Komerz allows us to take that capability to a much broader client base and embed our measurement and attribution expertise directly into commerce execution. Together, we can help brands move from fragmented performance signals to clear, confident decisions that translate into real commercial impact.”Chris Bedford, Chief Operating Officer of Pathformance, added, “For us, this is about enabling commerce without complexity. Too often, brands are forced to choose between building brand equity and driving performance. With Komerz, we can help brands grow without separating brand from performance, bringing clarity, accountability, and simplicity to how growth is measured and delivered.”The acquisition significantly strengthens Komerz’s ability to support global and high-growth challenger brands as they expand across borders, channels, and retail environments. Komerz works with leading consumer brands across major categories including FMCG, beverages, electronics, personal care, and lifestyle, helping them accelerate growth through an end-to-end commercial system anchored to measurable results.“Clients increasingly demand unified, transparent insights that inform smarter marketing and drive commercial impact,” said Siddharth Shankar , Global Chief Operating Officer of Komerz Ltd. “Pathformance’s proven methodology enhances our ability to deliver these insights at scale and with precision. This integration elevates the value we offer by transforming data into decisive action across retail, digital, and marketplace channels. Komerz is building the Commercial Growth O/S for the world’s most ambitious brands.”Mr. Shankar brings to Komerz a strong track record of building and scaling global commerce platforms, having previously led the growth of a multi-billion-dollar consumer portfolio to a successful exit. At Komerz, he has been instrumental in shaping the company’s Commerce-as-a-Service model, designed to help brands globalize faster by breaking traditional barriers between marketing, distribution, logistics, and measurement.With this acquisition, Komerz accelerates its ambition to stand alongside the world’s most influential consulting, marketing, and technology firms by offering clients not just strategy or execution, but a fully integrated commercial growth system that is accountable to outcomes.About KomerzKomerz is a commercial growth operating system that unifies strategy, marketing, data, sales, and omnichannel distribution. Powered by AI, the Komerz OS helps ambitious consumer brands move faster, enter markets with confidence, and convert demand into measurable sales. With a global footprint spanning mature and emerging markets, many leading multinational organisations trust Komerz to scale and grow their long tail brands. komerz.co.ukAbout PathformancePathformance helps advertisers overcome fragmented data, misaligned strategies, and unclear measurement by unifying both measurement and activation across marketing efforts using best in class measurement point of sale data. This proven capability is what has helped Pathformance earn a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for four consecutive years. Pathformance has measured 500+ brands, evaluated the impact of 27 billion impressions, assessed $260 million in media budgets, and generated $1.9 billion in incremental sales for clients. By delivering standardized, actionable insights, Pathformance enables teams to make smarter decisions and drive real growth pathformance.comMedia ContactMichelle WhelanMichelle@komerz.ai

