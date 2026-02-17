National Black Church Initiative Honors and Salutes the Life of our Beloved Brother in Christ The Rev. Jesse Jackson

NBCI President Anthony Evans and the Rev. Jesse Jackson

Rev. Jackson's life is part of a continuum of great Baptist preachers who used their gifts to move humanity forward. He kept the faith and light of Christ and NBCI will continue that work each day” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, express its sadness and love for the life and work of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Jesse Jackson was one of the Black Church's great leaders. He preached the Gospel and took it to the streets. Rev. Jackson was what Martin Luther King, Jr. called a drum major for justice and peace. Jesse was also an example of how this country's racism robs it of the great leaders of our time. Jesse should have been the first African American President of the United States, not President Obama. Jesse is the single reason why President Obama was elected. Obama failed to deliver. This would not have been true for Rev. Jackson. He would not have wasted eight years. Jesse would have moved this country forward. The Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, said that Rev. Jackson's life is a part of a continuum of great Baptist preachers who used their gifts to move humanity forward. He kept the faith and the light of Christ and NBCI will continue that work every day.”Recently, NBCI honored the Rev. Jesse Jackson for years of distinguished service to the gospel ministry as it unveiled the 25 Most Effective Christian Preachers in the Country . Rev. Jackson was a student of timing. He knew when to move. His language was direct and shaped to move the argument. He. We are better off that Jesse has come this way. The Black church will miss him. He was handsome for Christ to help turn the Gospel into the living word ofGOD.We are better off that Jesse has come this way, Praise be to God in Christ for his life and work. The National Black Church Initiative is carrying on that workABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.