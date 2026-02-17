National Black Church Initiative Honors and Salutes the Life of our Beloved Brother in Christ The Rev. Jesse Jackson
Recently, NBCI honored the Rev. Jesse Jackson for years of distinguished service to the gospel ministry as it unveiled the 25 Most Effective Christian Preachers in the Country. Rev. Jackson was a student of timing. He knew when to move. His language was direct and shaped to move the argument. He. We are better off that Jesse has come this way. The Black church will miss him. He was handsome for Christ to help turn the Gospel into the living word of
GOD.
We are better off that Jesse has come this way, Praise be to God in Christ for his life and work. The National Black Church Initiative is carrying on that work
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.