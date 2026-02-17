KLN Family Brands Announces Profit Sharing Contributions for 2025

KLN logo Nutri Source logo Tuffy's logo

Company distributes $7.7 million to employees for the most recent fiscal year

PERHAM, MN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLN Family Brands proudly announced today it has distributed $ 7.7 million in profit sharing to eligible employees in 2025. Nearly 600 employees received a portion of the distribution, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to sharing success with its team members.

Now in its 26th year, KLN Family Brands’ profit-sharing program continues to be a cornerstone of its people-first culture. With this latest payout, KLN Family Brands’ total profit-sharing contributions now exceed $ 31 million over the past five years.

KLN Family Brands is the parent company of several leading brands, including NutriSource Pet Food and Wiley Wallaby Licorice, and has been a trusted manufacturer of premium products for people and their pets since 1964. The company’s employee-focused culture is built on the belief that shared success fuels long-term growth, innovation, and positive community impact.

Four times each year, CEO Charlie Nelson and President Chase Rasmussen personally visit company locations to meet with employees and distribute profit-sharing checks. These visits have become a celebrated tradition across the organization and are widely known as some of the most anticipated days of the year.

“Profit sharing is one of the many ways we recognize the dedication and hard work of our employees,” said Nelson. “Their commitment and teamwork are the foundation of our continued success.”

KLN Family Brands remains committed to investing in its people, fostering a strong workplace culture, and building a future where employees share directly in the company’s achievements.

About KLN Family Brands

Founded in 1964, KLN Family Brands is a family-owned company and a leading manufacturer of premium products for people and their pets. With a focus on quality, innovation, and community, KLN Family Brands continues to grow while staying true to their core values.

Legal Disclaimer:

