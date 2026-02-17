PD EDC Launches Modular VAULT Sling with Swappable Boards and Magnetic Expansion

VAULT Sling by PD EDC, a modular everyday carry bag featuring swappable interior boards and magnetic expansion from 7L to 9L capacity. Designed for adaptable everyday carry, VAULT Sling combines structured organization, durable CORDURA® construction, and ergonomic comfort for travel and daily use. VAULT Sling features a structured interior with modular board layouts designed to organize tools, tech accessories, and everyday essentials efficiently within a compact 7L–9L expandable carry system.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PD EDC today announced the launch of VAULT Sling , a modular everyday carry bag designed to adapt to changing gear setups without requiring users to switch bags. The product is now live on Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing available during the initial 48-hour launch window.VAULT Sling is built around PD EDC’s interchangeable Flex Board system, allowing users to swap interior organization layouts in seconds. Unlike traditional modular bags that rely primarily on external attachments or fixed compartments, VAULT Sling focuses on internal reconfiguration through removable boards featuring different elastic and pocket layouts. This approach enables users to organize tools, tech accessories, camera gear, or daily essentials within a structured and adaptable system.The new sling remains fully compatible with all previous-generation VAULT boards, allowing existing customers to integrate their current setups seamlessly into the updated design.In addition to its modular interior, VAULT Sling introduces a magnetic expansion structure, enabling the bag to transition from a compact 7-liter profile to an expanded 9-liter capacity. This design allows users to maintain a streamlined silhouette for lighter daily carry while expanding space when additional storage is required.VAULT Sling is constructed using CORDURAfabric made from 100% Nylon 6,6 with a water-resistant coating, offering abrasion resistance suited for daily and outdoor use. Additional durability features include water-resistant YKKzippers, reinforced stitching at stress points, 150D polyester lining, and Duraflexbuckles.Comfort and wearability were central to the product’s development. The sling features a widened, padded shoulder strap with breathable mesh backing and a 180-degree multi-angle strap adjustment system, allowing for a more natural fit across different body types and carry styles. Adjustable attachment points help distribute weight evenly for extended use.According to the PD EDC team, the goal behind VAULT Sling was to refine modular carry into a cleaner, more versatile everyday format.“Many modular bags add complexity or external bulk,” said the PD EDC team. “With VAULT Sling, we focused on internal flexibility and structured expansion, creating a system that adapts quickly while remaining streamlined and comfortable for daily use.”VAULT Sling is designed for everyday carry users, commuters, creatives, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts who require adaptable organization without maintaining multiple bags for different scenarios.The Kickstarter campaign offers two primary reward options:Core Pack (Bag Only) — Designed for customers who already own VAULT boards or prefer to configure their modular setup independently.Modular Set — Includes VAULT Sling and three Flex Boards (Large, Medium, and Small), with board versions selectable during the post-campaign survey.Additional boards will be available as add-ons through the pledge manager following the campaign.VAULT Sling represents the latest evolution of PD EDC’s modular carry platform, which has developed across multiple projects shaped by real-world use and community feedback.The campaign is now live on Kickstarter.For more information, visit:About PD EDCPD EDC is a product design team focused on developing modular everyday carry systems that adapt to real-world use. Through iterative design and community-driven feedback, PD EDC builds structured, flexible carry solutions for modern lifestyles.

