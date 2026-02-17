Submit Release
Trinity Audio Announces Partnership With Penske Media Corporation

Trinity Audio’s player is now live across select PMC brands, enabling on-site audio listening of editorial content.

Audio continues to be an important option for audiences consuming content today. This partnership enables us to deliver audio listening while complementing our existing editorial offerings.”
— Dan Gerber, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, PMC
NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Audio Announces Partnership With Penske Media Corporation Trinity Audio, an AI-powered audio content platform for digital publishers, announced a new partnership with Penske Media Corporation (PMC), integrating Trinity Audio’s audio player across select PMC digital properties.

As part of the partnership, Trinity Audio’s classic audio player will be available across select brands within PMC's portfolio, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and others, enabling audiences to listen to editorial content directly on each site. Penske Media Corporation operates a global portfolio of leading media brands spanning entertainment, music, fashion, sports and culture.

The addition of audio provides an additional format for audiences to engage with existing editorial content, while maintaining each brand’s editorial standards and voice. “PMC is home to some of the most recognized brands in global media,” said Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. “We’re pleased to support PMC by providing audio technology that fits seamlessly within their digital publishing environments and augments their award winning content.”

“Audio continues to be an important option for audiences consuming content today. This innovative partnership enables us to deliver audio listening across select brands, seamlessly enhancing and complementing our existing editorial offerings,” said Dan Gerber, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Penske Media Corporation. “The integration reflects PMC’s ongoing exploration of formats that drive audience engagement and maximize audience experience across our digital properties.”

