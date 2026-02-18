Broad Street Capital Group Announces Expansion to Washington, DC to Support Government-Backed Project Financing & Trade

Broad Street Capital Group Announces Expansion to Washington, DC to Support Government-Backed Project Financing and Global Trade

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broad Street Capital Group today announced the opening of its Washington, DC office effective April 15, 2026, expanding the Group's capabilities to support international companies entering the U.S. market and U.S. companies seeking to export abroad. The new presence will focus on arranging government-insured capital markets project financing, expanding export finance capabilities and providing comprehensive risk-mitigation solutions through both private and public sector programs.The Washington, DC office will strengthen the firm’s ability to work directly with federal agencies, development finance institutions, lenders, insurers, and multinational partners. The expansion reflects growing global demand for structured financing solutions that combine private capital with sovereign credit enhancement.“Establishing a Washington presence allows us to operate closer to the institutions that enable large-scale cross-border investment,” said a spokesperson for Broad Street Capital Group. “Our goal is to simplify complex international transactions by combining capital markets expertise with government-supported risk protection.Supporting International Companies Entering the U.S.Broad Street Capital Group will assist foreign corporations, infrastructure sponsors, and project developers in entering the United States by structuring financing solutions that:• Utilize government-insured and guaranteed credit structures• Reduce political and commercial risk exposure• Provide access to U.S. institutional capital markets• Facilitate regulatory navigation and financial structuringHelping U.S. Companies Export GloballyThe Washington office will also support U.S. exporters through:• Export credit financing• Overseas project development support• Structured receivables and buyer financing• Investment and political risk insuranceThese services leverage programs from agencies including the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the World Bank, alongside private insurers and global lenders.Integrated Risk & Financing MitigationThe firm’s model combines:• Helping US and Foreign companies access US Capital Markets• Private and Government political risk and credit insurance• Exits, access to capital and financial protection for Corporate Founders• Structured project and trade finance advisoryThis blended approach enables projects and transactions that may otherwise be difficult to finance due to country risk, tenor constraints, or balance sheet limitations.Strategic Purpose of the ExpansionThe Washington office is intended to serve as a hub connecting international sponsors, U.S. exporters, institutional investors, and development finance programs. The initiative responds to increased demand for supply-chain diversification, infrastructure investment, and cross-border industrial partnerships.About Broad Street Capital GroupBroad Street Capital Group ( www.broadstreetcap.com ) is a financial advisory and risk mitigation firm specializing in bringing companies to the US public markets, international project financing, risk management, export finance, and structured transactions supported by public and private credit enhancement mechanisms.Founded in 1996, Broad Street Capital Group and its companies— Exit Quarterback www.exitqb.com ), EQB Group, BSC and BSRM—help corporate founders, project sponsors, lenders, and investors with SPAC mergers, private equity exits, and political risk mitigation, as well as cross-border investment and trade transactions. To successfully accomplish its engagements, the Group deploys proprietary tools such as Grey2White, Exit@Maximum℠ and Keys2America℠.Media ContactBroad Street Capital GroupEmail: tzykova@broadstreetcap.comPhone: +1 (202)350 -0088 (Washington DC), + 1(212)705-8765 (New York City)

