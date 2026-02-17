Pet Supplements Market Expected to Reach USD Billion by 2030 as Growing Concern for Animal Welfare Drives Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet supplements industry has been experiencing notable growth, fueled by increasing attention to pet health and wellness. As more pet owners seek ways to enhance the wellbeing of their animals, this market is set to expand steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and major trends shaping the future of pet supplements.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Pet Supplements Market

The pet supplements market has demonstrated strong expansion recently, with its value rising from $2.43 billion in 2025 to an expected $2.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This historical growth reflects growing awareness around pet health, increased recommendations by veterinarians, higher spending on premium pet care, broader availability of nutraceutical products, and more widespread use of supplements in pet diets.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain robust momentum, reaching $3.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. Key growth factors during this forecast period include rising demand for customized nutrition solutions, expansion of online sales channels, greater emphasis on supplements targeting immune and digestive health, innovations in supplement delivery methods and formulations, and the integration of supplements as a routine part of pet feeding. Trending market developments also include increased adoption of preventive healthcare supplements, growing popularity of condition-specific products, greater use of natural and herbal options, advancements in functional nutrition, and enhanced focus on product palatability and bioavailability.

Understanding Pet Supplements and Their Role

Pet supplements encompass substances designed for oral intake by pets, either added directly to their feed or administered separately, aimed at delivering specific benefits. These are concentrated ingredients incorporated to provide nutritional support or medicinal effects, promoting overall health and addressing particular conditions within a pet’s diet.

Primary Factors Encouraging Pet Supplements Market Growth

A significant driver propelling the pet supplements market is the growing concern for animal welfare, which focuses on how animals are cared for and the quality of their living conditions. Supplements serve as a key tool in providing pets with essential nutrients and treatments that contribute to disease prevention and improved wellbeing. For example, a report published by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) in April 2023 highlights that sales of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and wellness products in the U.S. are expected to climb from $31.5 billion in 2022 to $32.1 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, veterinary care and related product sales are projected to increase from $35.9 billion in 2022 to $37.0 billion in 2023. These figures underscore the growing commitment to animal health and welfare, which in turn supports the expansion of the pet supplements market.

Regional Growth Outlook for Pet Supplements

In 2025, North America stood as the largest region in terms of pet supplement market share. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to continue leading, while emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and South East Asia show promising potential for accelerated growth in the coming years.

