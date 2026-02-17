Start Any Business (SAB) Honored with Growth Partner Award at Circle Awards 2025 Start Any Business (SAB) Honored with Growth Partner Award at Circle Awards

The Growth Partner Award from RAKEZ (Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone) recognizes Start Any Business (SAB) to help entrepreneurs set up their business in the UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading business setup consultancy firm, Start Any Business (SAB) has helped several aspiring entrepreneurs establish their businesses in the UAE. Our deep understanding of UAE’s business environment, along with our customer-centric approach, has helped us get recognition at The Circle Awards 2025. The Growth Partner Award from RAKEZ (Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone) recognizes Start Any Business (SAB) for its continuous work to help entrepreneurs set up their business in the UAE’s stringent business ecosystem. Moreover, this award showcases the company’s achievements and its long-lasting partnership with RAKEZ, which has developed through shared goals and trust between both enterprises to offer genuine benefits to the clients. Start Any Business (SAB) has helped numerous new businesses and existing companies to launch their operations and develop their businesses throughout the United Arab Emirates.A Recognition of Strong Partnership with RAKEZ AT Circle Awards 2025The Growth Partner Award is a testament to SAB’s close collaboration with RAKEZ. RAKEZ serves as one of the UAE’s most active economic zones, which allows worldwide companies to commence their businesses from this prominent location. Professionals at Start Any Business (SAB) have guided several entrepreneurs during their business setup in RAKEZ to offer them quick company formation and strategic growth planning.This recognition highlights:Trusted Collaboration: RAKEZ’s acknowledgment reflects confidence in SAB’s expertise and professional standards.Shared Vision: Both organizations are working hard to strengthen the UAE’s business ecosystem.Long-Term Impact: The partnership has contributed to the successful launch and expansion of numerous businesses.Empowering Entrepreneurs Across the UAEStart Any Business (SAB) works hard for its key goal, which is to establish simple business setup methods that allow businesses to operate within the UAE in a transparent manner. Experts at SAB provide complete support to all the ambitious entrepreneurs who need assistance during their business setup in Dubai. Our essential services include:Business license registration (Mainland, Free Zone, Offshore)Company structuring and legal documentationVisa processing and PRO services Bank account assistanceOngoing business advisory and supportOur company develops personalized solutions that simplify difficult tasks to help clients dedicate their time to their core business activities, while our consultancy manages all necessary technical and legal work.Driving Real Growth, Not Just RegistrationsStart Any Business (SAB) stands out due to our dedication to achieving sustainable results. We think beyond just providing business setup assistance. The Growth Partner Award recognizes the approach: SAB does not stop at issuing licenses; it supports businesses in scaling operations, expanding markets, and maintaining compliance. We develop our major growth initiatives through these activities:Strategic consultation tailored to industry requirementsCost-effective setup planningContinuous post-incorporation supportNetworking opportunities within the UAE business communitySuch an active approach has allowed multiple startups to develop into successful companies that compete effectively in their respective markets.Building Opportunities Through CollaborationSAB and RAKEZ have established a partnership that not only focuses on their operational tasks. The two entities developed a supportive ecosystem that allows worldwide entrepreneurs to make the most of advanced facilities, along with flexible licensing systems and investor-friendly policies.The partnership has resulted in:Increased foreign investment participationFaster company registration processesGreater awareness about UAE business opportunitiesA simplified experience for international clientsStart Any Business (SAB): The Future OutlookStart Any Business (SAB) achieved a major accomplishment by winning the Growth Partner Award at Circle Awards 2025. SAB uses this acknowledgment as a driving force to establish new benchmarks within its industry. The company remains committed to:Delivering transparent and ethical consultancy servicesExpanding its network of strategic partnershipsSupporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAEContributing to the country’s vision of becoming a global business hubSAB provides expertise and dedication, along with its growth-focused approach, to assist international entrepreneurs who move to the UAE.About Start Any Business (SAB)Start Any Business (SAB) is a UAE-based business setup consultancy firm that offers company formation assistance, along with licensing, documentation, PRO services, and growth advisory services. SAB has assisted many entrepreneurs in establishing their businesses and growing their operations throughout the UAE because of its commitment to partnership and its dedication to achieving long-term success. The Growth Partner Award 2025 from RAKEZ further reinforces its position as a trusted leader in the business setup industry.Source Url: https://www.startanybusiness.ae/press-release/start-any-business-growth-partner-circle-awards/

