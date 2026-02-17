A Serene Beachfront Iftar Experience This Ramadan at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Ramadan, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai invites guests to slow down, reconnect, and break their fast by the sea with an elevated Iftar experience set directly on the shores of Palm Jumeirah.Blending refined gastronomy with the tranquil spirit of the holy month, the beachfront Iftar features a lavish buffet of carefully curated Arabic and international dishes, complemented by live cooking stations preparing favourites fresh throughout the evening. As the sun sets, the gentle sound of a live oud performance creates a calming atmosphere that elevates the Iftar experience.Designed for families, friends, and mindful gatherings, the experience reflects The Retreat’s philosophy as Dubai’s first wellness-focused resort, where moments are unhurried, flavours are thoughtful, and the surroundings encourage presence and connection.“Iftar at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is designed to be more than just a meal; it is a moment of reflection, connection, and wellbeing by the sea,” said Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai. “We have carefully curated an experience that honours the traditions of Ramadan while embracing our wellness philosophy, offering guests a serene and meaningful way to break their fast.”Iftar is priced at AED 299 per adult and AED 149 per child (ages 6–12), with a limited early bird offer available from AED 170 per person for those who book in advance.With its rare beachfront setting, understated elegance, and sensory approach to Ramadan dining, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai offers a distinctive Iftar experience for those seeking something truly meaningful this holy month.For reservations and enquiries, please contact whatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or follow us on instagram on @theretreatpalmdubai.Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YkazoRmbYpJrasmVDM96lNf7ffy6w0_w?usp=drive_link (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONMGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to experience memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. all.com | group.accor.com

