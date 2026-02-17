Demand for Call Centres in South Korea Market Forecast 2026–2036: Market to Reach USD 2.5 bn by 2036 at 7.0% CAGR | FMI

Call Center Industry in South Korea

The demand for call centres in south korea is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 2.5 billion by 2036, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

NEW YORK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Call Center Industry in South Korea is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 2.5 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.0%. Demand for call centres in South Korea is being reshaped by rapid digitalization, regulatory modernization, and a national focus on service excellence.

Customer contact operations are evolving from cost-driven support functions to strategic revenue, retention, and analytics hubs. Enterprises are integrating AI, omnichannel engagement, and cloud-native infrastructure to meet the exceptionally high expectations of South Korea’s digitally fluent consumers.

Quick Industry Snapshot (2026–2036)

• Industry size (2026): USD 1.3 billion

• Forecast size (2036): USD 2.5 billion

• CAGR: 7.0%

• Leading deployment mode: Cloud-Based (25.5% share)

• Leading vertical: BFSI & Government (70.2% share)

• Leading component: Software Solutions (55.0% share)

• Fastest-growing region: Jeju (8.4% CAGR)

• Key companies: Teleperformance, Concentrix, TTEC, Foundever, Alorica

Why is Demand for Call Centres Rising in South Korea?

• Hyper-Digital Consumers: South Korean consumers expect seamless, real-time, and personalized interactions across voice, chat, social media, and messaging apps. Businesses are therefore investing in integrated customer experience management platforms that unify all touchpoints.

• Regulatory Complexity in BFSI & Telecom: Financial institutions and government agencies must comply with stringent compliance logging, call recording, and data security regulations. Advanced contact centre systems with auditable workflows are now mandatory rather than optional.

• Shift Toward Customer Lifetime Value: Companies increasingly view call centres as revenue-generation engines, leveraging predictive analytics, AI routing, and sentiment analysis to increase upselling, cross-selling, and retention.

Segment Analysis

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment leads with a 25.5% share and represents the fastest-growing model.

Why cloud dominates:|

• Rapid scalability for peak volumes

• Remote and distributed workforce enablement

• Lower capital expenditure

• Seamless AI and analytics integration

On-premises solutions persist in sectors with high data sovereignty requirements, while hybrid models bridge legacy infrastructure and digital transformation.

By Vertical

BFSI and Government collectively command 70.2% of total demand.

These sectors generate high inquiry volumes and require:

Secure call recording

• Process compliance

• Data privacy adherence

• Multichannel citizen engagement

Healthcare and IT & Telecom are emerging growth verticals, leveraging call centres for patient engagement, technical support, and subscription lifecycle management.

By Component

Software solutions account for 55.0% of industry value, highlighting the transition from manpower-driven models to technology-led operations.

Key software investments include:

AI chatbots

• Intelligent call routing

• Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)

• Advanced customer analytics

• Generative AI-powered agent assist tools

Services remain critical for integration, consulting, training, and managed operations.

Regional Demand Dynamics in South Korea

• Jeju (8.4% CAGR – Fastest Growth): Jeju has emerged as a technology and fintech hub supported by digital infrastructure and tax incentives. The region attracts distributed workforces and back-office operations, accelerating contact centre expansion.

• South Gyeongsang (7.4% CAGR): Driven by heavy industry and the port economy of Busan, demand stems from B2B technical support, logistics services, and multilingual customer assistance.

• South Jeolla (6.7% CAGR): Growth is supported by regional innovation cities and science parks fostering technology and service businesses.

• North Jeolla (5.6% CAGR): Moderate expansion is tied to modernization of local government services and cooperative-based direct-to-consumer models in agriculture and renewable energy.

Key Growth Drivers

Nationwide digital transformation

• Corporate focus on CX differentiation

• Rising labor costs accelerating automation

• Adoption of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS)

• Growing omnichannel retail and e-commerce support

Restraints and Challenges

Integration complexity with legacy CRM and ERP systems

• Talent shortages for high-touch, complex inquiry management

• Data security and privacy concerns in cloud deployments

• Margin pressure from intense global competition

Emerging Opportunities

AI & Generative Automation

Generative AI is transforming call centres by:

Automatically summarizing calls

• Recommending personalized follow-ups

• Providing real-time agent assistance

• Enhancing sentiment analysis

SME Market Expansion : CCaaS subscription models are unlocking advanced capabilities for small and medium enterprises previously unable to afford enterprise-grade systems.

Omnichannel Retail Support: As online and offline commerce converges, demand is rising for unified engagement platforms that track customer journeys end-to-end.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intense between global BPO providers and tech-native CCaaS platforms. Large players such as Teleperformance and Concentrix leverage global delivery capabilities and vertical expertise, particularly in regulated industries.

Meanwhile, agile technology-focused providers differentiate through:

AI integration depth

• Real-time analytics

• Scalable cloud-native architecture

• Faster innovation cycles

Strategic partnerships with cloud infrastructure providers and CRM ecosystems are becoming decisive competitive advantages.

