Oat Milk Market Set to Hit Billion-Dollar Value by 2030 Driven by Growing Vegan Population

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oat Milk Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Oat Milk Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The oat milk market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory, driven by changing consumer preferences and growing health consciousness. As more people seek plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy, oat milk has become a popular choice, supported by various lifestyle and dietary trends. Below is an in-depth look at the market’s size, growth factors, leading regions, and key drivers shaping its expansion.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Oat Milk Market

The oat milk market has experienced strong growth recently, with its size expected to increase from $3.5 billion in 2025 to $3.84 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth is largely attributed to several factors, including increased awareness of lactose intolerance, the rise of vegan and flexitarian diets, greater availability of oats as a raw material, the expansion of coffee shop culture, and a growing consumer preference for dairy alternatives.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to accelerate further, reaching $5.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. This forecasted expansion is driven by a growing demand for clean-label plant-based beverages, an increased emphasis on sustainability, the proliferation of fortified non-dairy drinks, innovations in flavor varieties, and wider adoption within foodservice sectors. Key trends expected to shape this period include more consumers embracing plant-based dairy substitutes, increased demand for lactose-free options, growth of barista-quality oat milk products, enhanced fortification with essential vitamins and minerals, and a stronger focus on eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Download a free sample of the oat milk market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5947&type=smp

Understanding Oat Milk and Its Appeal

Oat milk is a plant-derived beverage made by processing oats into a liquid form. It is naturally lactose-free and serves as a versatile substitute for dairy milk in coffee, tea, smoothies, and other health drinks. Because oats are easy to cultivate and widely available, oat milk products tend to be economical and accessible year-round, making them a convenient choice for many consumers.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Oat Milk Market

One of the most significant contributors to the oat milk market’s expansion is the growing vegan population. Veganism, characterized by the avoidance of animal products, especially in diets, has been rapidly increasing due to concerns related to health, weight management, animal welfare, and ethical considerations. Oat milk offers nutritional advantages, such as higher vitamin D content compared to cow’s milk, which supports bone health, dental strength, and immune system function.

For example, in 2023, VeganBites, a US-based platform focused on vegan lifestyle content, reported that out of the 327 million people in the US, approximately 19.6 million are vegans—a number expected to grow in the coming years. This expanding vegan demographic is a major driver behind the rising demand for oat milk products.

View the full oat milk market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oat-milk-global-market-report

Regional Leadership and Emerging Markets in Oat Milk

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the oat milk market as the largest regional player. However, North America is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oat Milk Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breakfast-cereal-global-market-report

Oatmeal Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oatmeal-global-market-report

Oats Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oats-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.