Study Reveals a Credit Score of 504 and Below Is a Red Flag for Singles

A new survey by financial media company MarketBeat asked 1,500 singles which financial red flags would immediately turn them off from a potential partner.

Money doesn’t replace romance, but it absolutely shapes it. What this study shows is that singles aren’t necessarily looking for wealth – they want stability.” — Matt Paulson, Founder of MarketBeat

SD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love may be blind, but it definitely checks the numbers. Currently, many singles are weighing up not just romantic chemistry, but financial compatibility. In a climate of high inflation and stretched budgets, money matters now sit front-and-center in the dating world - and some states are far pickier than others.A new survey by financial media company MarketBeat asked 1,500 singles which financial red flags would immediately turn them off from a potential partner, including credit score. If people could see a credit score upfront, what number would make them walk away?Nationally, the “absolutely not” line lands at a credit score of 504 and below. But state attitudes vary dramatically.The two Dakotas - North Dakota and South Dakota - top the list for the toughest standards, expecting a partner to have at least 600 and 591, respectively. With strong borrowing habits and low delinquency rates, daters there may simply assume that “responsible money management” is the norm - and anything less is a red flag.Meanwhile, high-maintenance New York singles draw the line at 575. The high cost of living forces residents to be hyper-aware of financial discipline. When rent, groceries, and fuel all cost more, a partner’s spending habits become a practical - not just emotional - concern. New Yorkers also skew tech-savvy, so credit scores, crypto habits, and risky investments may be more front-of-mind.At the other end, laid-back West Virginia daters are happy with anything above 472, suggesting they value everything but the algorithm.What Makes Singles Walk Away - and What Keeps Them InterestedThe survey found the biggest financial red flags when dating are:- Excessive day-trading or risky investments - 10%- Living paycheck-to-paycheck with no intention to budget - 19%- Large hidden debts - 21%- Constantly borrowing money from friends or family - 27%- Frequent crypto-gambling - 8%- Chasing get-rich-quick schemes - 15%Discovering significant undisclosed debt - how would singles react?Most people don’t bolt instantly, but they definitely don’t like surprises. Around 11% say hidden debt is an immediate deal-breaker, while the majority - 63% - would at least want to understand the reason before deciding. Another 11% see it as a major concern but not enough to end things outright, and 15% say it wouldn’t bother them at all.A few behaviors actually boost romantic appeal:- Regular monthly savings - 28%- Keeps an emergency fund - 30%- Clear retirement plan - 17%- Pays off credit cards fully each month - 26%Expected transparency once dating becomes seriousHere’s how open singles want their partners to be when things turn real:- Full transparency about income, savings, debts - 41%- Transparency about spending habits only - 31%- Transparency about debts only - 16%- Minimal transparency - 3%- No expectations – 9%- Worst financial habits in a partner- Maxing out credit cards - 25%- Impulsive, high-risk investments - 25%- Never saving for retirement - 18%- Borrowing money from friends/family often - 10%- No budgeting or tracking spending - 22%The financial mismatches most likely to spark tension- One partner saves, the other spends - 45%- One invests heavily, the other is risk-averse - 19%- One wants long-term planning, the other lives day-to-day - 29%- Large income gap - 6%And when it comes to long-term planning, singles have clear expectations: 44% say discovering someone in their 30s or 40s has no retirement plan is a major red flag, while 24% see it as a mild concern, and 32% say it’s not an issue at all.And when asked whether “financial incompatibility” is a valid reason to break up, the answer was overwhelmingly yes - 67% agreed it is, compared with 33% who said it isn’t.“Money doesn’t replace romance, but it absolutely shapes it,” says Matt Paulson, Founder of MarketBeat. “What this study shows is that singles aren’t necessarily looking for wealth – they want stability. In an unpredictable economy, financial responsibility is becoming as attractive as good conversation, shared values, or chemistry.”

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