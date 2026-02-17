Luxury Agarwood Brand 'Xiangji World' Debuts on NASDAQ Billboard in New York's Times Square

广州, CHINA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooted in the ancient art of agarwood, the luxury brand "Xiangji World" made its global debut on the grand billboard of New York's Times Square on Lunar New Year's Eve. This appearance marks the brand's official introduction to the world stage, dedicated to merging profound natural heritage with contemporary luxury experiences.Commitment to Sustainable and Rare IngredientsThe foundation of Xiangji World lies in the core region of Southeast Asia's renowned "Golden Triangle for Agarwood," with a particular focus on the precious and rare agarwood from Laos. Historically celebrated as "Liao Xiang," Laotian agarwood is praised for its rich, deep, and uniquely cool aromatic profile, a result of the region's distinctive climate and pristine forest environment. The brand adheres to ethical and sustainable sourcing practices, ensuring that each piece of agarwood tells a story of the rainforest and the passage of time.Alignment with Regional Sustainable Development GoalsThe brand's philosophy aligns closely with the region's objectives of promoting green, high-value, and sustainable industries. By emphasizing the cultural and artisanal value of agarwood, Xiangji World aims to showcase this heritage to a global audience while contributing to ecological conservation and community development in the areas where its ingredients originate.The Intersection of Ancient Craftsmanship and Modern Olfactory ArtXiangji World brings together master artisans deeply familiar with the characteristics of local agarwood and renowned perfumers. This collaboration between time-honored craftsmanship and contemporary artistic sensibility transforms each piece of rare raw material into a unique olfactory artwork. The brand believes that true luxury lies in the irreplicable stories woven by nature and human ingenuity.A Global Vision Launched from the Crossroads of the WorldChoosing Lunar New Year's Eve, a time symbolizing reunion and renewal, for its debut on the NASDAQ billboard reflects Xiangji World's ambition to serve as a bridge between cultures and aesthetics. The brand offers global connoisseurs and collectors a deeper, more meaningful form of luxury—an olfactory art refined by human civilization from nature's ancient gifts.About Xiangji WorldXiangji World is a global luxury brand specializing in rare agarwood and high-end fragrances. Committed to sustainable sourcing, artisanal craftsmanship, and contemporary aesthetic expression, the brand creates unique pieces that pay homage to nature and cultural heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.