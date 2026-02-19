Secure I.T. Environments completes data centre design programme for financial institution in The State of Qatar

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd logo Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments

110m² server room design includes 11 racks, N+1 DX cooling and dual UPS architecture to support resilient, controlled operation in a high ambient environment

This programme focused on producing a complete, buildable design for a controlled, resilient environment, with clear capacity assumptions...” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a full data centre design programme for another overseas project – a financial institution in the State of Qatar. SITE was responsible for the design and engineering scope, delivering a comprehensive design pack to support local procurement and on-site installation by others.The project centred on a new server room within an existing building footprint, with a total technical area of approximately 9.5 m x 11.5 m (around 110m²). The design incorporates a dedicated staging area to improve operational flow and physical security, separating deliveries and preparation from the live technical space.Design featuresSITE’s design brief covered the critical physical infrastructure elements required to support a resilient server room environment, including architecture and layout, power distribution, environmental control, fire safety systems, security and monitoring.The design provides:• Eight IT racks, plus three communications racks, aligned to a target rack density of 6 kW per IT rack• Dual UPS provision based on two 50 kW UPS units, specified by the client to operate in parallel, with additional rack UPS provision for communications racks• N+1 direct expansion (DX) cooling using three air conditioning units, designed to deliver approximately 80 kW net sensible cooling in an N+1 configuration• A total estimated site load of circa 145 kVA across IT and cooling, aligned to an available allowance of 150 kVA (excluding in-rush current)• Environmental monitoring and fire protection were also integrated in the designThe environmental design reflects the realities of deploying critical infrastructure in a high ambient temperature location, with DX cooling selection, humidity control requirements and associated services such as condensate drainage and fresh water supply for humidification integrated into the design approach.Standards-led design approachThe design methodology aligns with the ISO/IEC TS 22237 family of standards for data centre facilities and infrastructures and references related European and international standards across power, environmental control, security and management.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, said: “For overseas data centre and server room projects, getting the design decisions right up front is what de-risks delivery. This programme focused on producing a complete, buildable design for a controlled, resilient environment, with clear capacity assumptions, practical access planning and standards-led engineering across power, cooling, fire and security. Having our work in demand internationally, is a testament to the work of our design team.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

