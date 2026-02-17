ANY.RUN Reveals Multi-Stage XWorm Campaign Targeting LATAM Businesses Through Fake Financial Receipts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has uncovered a sophisticated multi-stage malware campaign actively targeting organizations across Latin America (LATAM).

The operation delivers the XWorm remote access trojan (RAT) through deceptive financial receipt lures, combining stealth delivery, fileless execution, and resilient persistence techniques designed to evade early detection and extend attacker dwell time inside corporate environments.

𝐀 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

This campaign illustrates how commodity malware is evolving to reach corporate environments across LATAM. Finance-themed social engineering and low-visibility persistence bypass early defenses, delay detection, and increase the risk of credential theft and downstream business impact.

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀:

· Finance-themed delivery aligned with real workflows: Fake payment receipts increase execution probability on corporate endpoints.

· Low-visibility execution that delays detection: WMI-spawned PowerShell, steganography, and fileless loading reduce early security signals.

· Resilient persistence designed for long dwell time: .NET-based scheduled task creation enables continued access after reboot.

· Trusted binary abuse to blend with legitimate activity: Injection into CasPol.exe helps malicious traffic appear normal in endpoint telemetry.

· Identity-driven post-compromise risk: Stolen sessions and credentials can lead to account takeover, fraud, data exposure, or ransomware staging.

To get the full technical breakdown and discover how to cut risk with earlier monitoring and faster triage, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, strengthens the SOC operational cycle across Tier 1–3 with live execution visibility, fast IOC enrichment, and continuously updated intelligence. Trusted by 𝟲𝟬𝟬,𝟬𝟬𝟬+ 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟭𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬+ 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, it helps teams cut investigation time, reduce unnecessary escalation, and stay ahead of fast-moving phishing and malware campaigns.

