Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads two-phase Intergovernmental Bogus Colleges Awareness Campaign, 20 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, together with the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Cllr Dada Morero, will lead a two-phase Intergovernmental Bogus Colleges Awareness Campaign in the Randburg CBD on Friday, 20 February 2026.

The campaign is being launched at a critical time, as many learners are applying for and confirming placements in the higher education sector.

This initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Employment and Labour, and relevant South African quality assurance bodies.

As part of the programme, the Deputy Minister, accompanied by officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training, SAPS, and other government departments, will conduct oversight visits to private colleges in the Randburg CBD to verify their registration status and programme accreditation.

During the second phase of the campaign, both the Deputy Minister and the Executive Mayor will engage with matric learners at Ferndale High School to raise awareness of the risks associated with illegal and unregistered colleges.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 February 2026

Time: 09:30 – 13:00

Meeting point: Randburg Library, Bram Fischer Dr & Selkirk Ave, Ferndale, Randburg

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell:076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Kathutshelo Mulauzi

Acting Director, Mayoral Communications

Cell: 070 362 3295

E-mail: KhathutsheloMul@joburg.org.za

