Minister Sisisi Tolashe calls for public comments on COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress gazetted regulation amendments

The current iteration of COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) comes to an end on the 31st March 2026. During the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President announced that the provision will be extended for 12 months from 01 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Following the official pronouncement of the extension, the Minister of Social Development is supposed to operationalize the extension through publication of the Amendments to the COVID-19 SRD Regulations in the Government Gazette before 31 March 2026.

The aim of these amendments is to regularize the 12-month extension of the provision from 01 April 2026 to 31 March 2027. This means the monthly amount of the R370 of the provision will be paid to successful applicants from the period, 01 April 2026 until March 2027.

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, hereby invites members of the public and interested parties or organisations to comment on the amendments of the Regulations relating to the COVID-19 SRD.

Written comments on the draft amendments to the Regulations are to be submitted within 21 days from the date of publication which is 11 February 2026.

Comments may be forwarded to Dr Maureen Mogotsi, Chief Director: Social Assistance, on the addresses below:

The Department of Social Development

Private Bag X901,

Pretoria

0001

The Department of Social Development

Chief Directorate: Social Assistance

134 Pretorius Street

HSRC Building

PRETORIA

0001

Alternatively, written comments may be submitted by email to: SAREGS@dsd.gov.za Copy of gazette can also be accessed online for free at www.gpwonline.co.za

Enquiries:

Acting Head of Communication

Ms Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

