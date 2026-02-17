Citrus Extracts Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Between 2026 and 2030, Reaching $12.68 Bn in Revenue by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The citrus extracts market has been experiencing notable growth recently, reflecting increasing consumer interest in natural and health-oriented products. With advances in technology and rising demand across multiple industries, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and important trends shaping its future.

Steady Growth Expected in Citrus Extracts Market Size

The citrus extracts market has demonstrated strong expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $8.9 billion in 2025 to $9.56 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This past growth was largely fueled by the rising popularity of natural ingredient markets, the broadening citrus processing sector, increased use of plant-based extracts, a shift toward natural products among consumers, and advancements in extraction technologies.

Future Market Expansion and Forecast for Citrus Extracts

Looking ahead, the citrus extracts market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory. By 2030, it is anticipated to reach $12.68 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. This forecasted growth stems from higher demand for functional cosmetic ingredients, expanded applications in nutraceuticals, development of pharmaceutical-grade extracts, greater investments in sustainable extraction methods, and a stronger focus on producing high-purity citrus compounds. Key trends shaping the market during this period include wider adoption of natural bioactive extracts, increasing demand for antioxidant-rich ingredients, growth in cosmetics and personal care usage, advancement of supercritical extraction techniques, and emphasis on clean extraction processes.

Understanding Citrus Extracts and Their Applications

Citrus extracts are concentrated substances obtained from the peels, pulp, or juice of fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits. These extracts are packed with bioactive compounds, including flavonoids, vitamin C, and essential oils. Their rich antioxidant and health-promoting qualities make them valuable across various industries like food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, where they serve as flavoring agents and functional ingredients.

Health and Wellness Trends Driving Demand for Citrus Extracts

A key factor accelerating the growth of the citrus extracts market is the growing consumer focus on health and wellness. Increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and disease prevention is motivating more consumers to seek products rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Citrus extracts, known for supporting immunity and digestion, align well with these health-conscious choices. For example, in October 2023, Tetra Pak reported that 65% of consumers consider technology essential to future health and sustainability, while 48% believe it can help ensure universal access to healthy food and beverages. This ongoing shift towards health-oriented consumption is a major driver behind the citrus extracts market’s expansion.

North America’s Leading Position in the Citrus Extracts Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global citrus extracts market. The market report also covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of regional dynamics affecting the market’s growth and development.

