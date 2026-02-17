Oyster Mushroom Market Expected to Expand Driven by Innovative Oyster Mushroom-Based Burgers and Sausages Catering

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Oyster Mushroom Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oyster mushroom market has been showing impressive growth recently, fueled by changing dietary habits and increasing interest in sustainable food options. As more people turn toward plant-based diets and seek nutritious alternatives, the demand for oyster mushrooms continues to rise globally. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key drivers, leading regions, and trends shaping its future.

Oyster Mushroom Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

The oyster mushroom market has expanded significantly over the past few years, reaching a valuation of $55.82 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $59.64 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the historic period is largely driven by greater consumption of edible mushrooms, the rise of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, availability of inexpensive substrates for cultivation, the expansion of specialty produce markets, and increasing demand from the food service industry.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $75.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors supporting this forecast include the growing adoption of indoor mushroom farming techniques, expansion of value-added mushroom extracts, rising consumer interest in immune-boosting foods, growth in online sales of specialty mushroom products, and a stronger emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices. Key trends anticipated during this period involve higher demand for plant-based protein, the growth of organic and specialty mushroom cultivation, wider use of oyster mushrooms in functional foods, increased processing of mushroom products, and advancements in controlled environment farming.

Understanding Oyster Mushrooms and Their Culinary Appeal

Oyster mushrooms, scientifically identified as Pleurotus ostreatus, are edible fungi commonly found in temperate and subtropical forests worldwide. They get their name from their oyster-shaped caps and are popular in cooking for their mild, anise-like flavor and tender texture. Naturally, these mushrooms grow in clusters on dead or decaying hardwood trees but have also become widely cultivated to meet culinary demand across various cuisines.

The Rising Popularity of Veganism Boosting Oyster Mushroom Demand

One of the main factors driving the oyster mushroom market is the growing popularity of veganism. This lifestyle avoids all animal products and cruelty in food, clothing, and other areas, promoting cruelty-free and sustainable choices. The surge in veganism is fueled by health benefits, animal welfare concerns, environmental awareness, culinary innovation, celebrity endorsements, cultural changes, economic influences, and broader availability of vegan options. Oyster mushrooms, being nutritious, versatile, and sustainable, fit perfectly into vegan diets, making them a favored choice among plant-based consumers. For instance, in January 2024, the UK’s vegan population reached 2.5 million adults, about 4.7% of the population, marking a rise of 1.1 million people within a year, according to vegconomist. Such growth in veganism directly supports increased oyster mushroom market demand.

Key Region Leading the Oyster Mushroom Market by 2026

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific was the dominant region in the oyster mushroom market in 2025. The market analysis includes significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad view of global oyster mushroom market trends and opportunities.

