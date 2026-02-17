Sunil Kumar of DataFlow Group shares key industry insights at ET Now Global Business Summit

DataFlow CEO Sunil Kumar at ET Now Global Business Summit

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunil Kumar, CEO of DataFlow Group – a trusted global leader in credential verification and recognition solutions, and a strategic partner to key government entities across the world – discussed notable industry insights at the Times Group’s ET NOW Global Business Summit (GBS) 2026, held on February 13 and 14 in New Delhi.Mr Kumar highlighted the key role of the company to drive global workforce mobility and opening global job avenues for Indian talents. DataFlow ensures transparency, compliance, and enables government and private organisations to make informed hiring decisions by leveraging its innovative credential verification solutions. Furthermore, Dataflow aims at strengthening partnerships with government stakeholders to foster a trusted and future-ready ecosystem that offers global opportunities to professionals.The summit, held under the theme ‘A Decade of Disruption. A Century of Change’, convened global policymakers, heads of state, business leaders, and industry experts to analyse the trends reshaping today’s economic landscape. Discussions centred on economic transformation, long‑term growth, leadership strategy, and the profound geopolitical and technological shifts influencing markets worldwide.The 2026 conference featured distinguished speakers, including Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and H.E. Charles Michel, Former Prime Minister of Belgium and President Emeritus of the European Council, among other global leaders and decision-makers.Commenting on the Summit, Mr Kumar said: “It is truly inspiring to participate in platforms like the ET NOW Global Business Summit, which continue to advance forward‑looking economic and policy dialogue at a time of profound global change. As workforce mobility and cross-border growth become major themes, we believe in driving global mobility and creating opportunities for Indian talents by offering state-of-the-art credential verification and recognition solutions to governments and private entities.”“Our mission also includes building a future where professionals can have improved access to global opportunities, especially from dynamic markets like India. By working closely with government bodies and leaders, we aim to build an ecosystem that not only supports institutions but also drives economic growth, strengthens cross-border cooperation, and empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully on a global stage,” he added.As a trusted partner to various regulatory authorities worldwide, DataFlow supports public safety and global workforce mobility through secure, technology‑enabled verification services. The company’s comprehensive suite of solutions – including but not limited to primary source verification – continues to play a vital role in ensuring trust, transparency, and compliance across diverse professional ecosystems.The Global Business Summit stands as a premier global forum where visionaries, policymakers, and business leaders convene to shape strategic and economic discourse. By bringing together perspectives from across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, the Summit fosters high‑level collaboration that transcends geographical boundaries, enabling participants to collectively address global challenges and explore solutions that can have a real impact.About DataFlow GroupFounded in 2007, DataFlow Group is a global leader in workforce verification and talent mobility solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, it connects with over 160,000 issuing authorities across 200+ countries, ensuring that only qualified professionals are appointed to international roles.As a trusted partner to governments and regulators, DataFlow delivers cross-geography solutions spanning multiple jurisdictions. Its technology-powered, AI-enabled approach supports accuracy, scale, and trust across verification and recognition services.The company’s services such as primary source verification, education equivalence, and digital credential screening support professional career development and organizational compliance worldwide.For more information visit: dataflowgroup.com

