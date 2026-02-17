KILLCODE and DJ Johnny Juice of Public Enemy Smash Genre Boundaries on Explosive Single 'RIDE (High Roller Remix)'

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City’s KILLCODE has never played it safe, and in 2026, they’re doubling down. The five-piece rock powerhouse returns with “ RIDE (DJ Johnny Juice High Roller Remix) ”, a fearless cross-genre collaboration featuring DJ Johnny Juice of Public Enemy, marking one of the band’s most ambitious and boundary-pushing releases to date.Known for their Southern-infused hard rock and metal edge, KILLCODE have spent years building a reputation on adrenaline-charged anthems, melodic yet hard-hitting vocals, and an unrelenting live presence. Founded by frontman Tom Morrissey and guitarist Chas, and bolstered by seasoned collaborators from the New York rock underground, the band quickly rose through the ranks, sharing stages with Godsmack and Sevendust, headlining iconic venues like Irving Plaza, Gramercy Theatre, and Bowery Ballroom, and tearing through international festivals across Europe, the UK, Mexico, and beyond.Their self-titled full-length album KILLCODE climbed to #2 on Billboard’s Mid-Atlantic Heatseekers Chart, while their music has landed on The Howard Stern Show, film soundtracks, and major documentaries. In recent years, releases such as Life, Death, Rock N’ Roll and singles like “One Trick Pony” and “Ride” have showcased a heavier, groove-driven evolution, raw, focused, and unapologetic.DJ Johnny Juice shares: “I first heard "Let It Ride" through Killcode's drummer Rob Noxious. My first impression was "mean Southern Rock" with a dope groove. If there is anything I dig about music, it's a dope groove. The arrangement and vocal style also caught my ear. The more I listened, the more I heard alternate versions swimming in my head. There's only one thing to do when that happens..."REMIX!" The song is about just taking chances and going all out, and that is what I love about it. It's right up my alley. I had an amazing time exploring different ideas for Let It Ride and had a lot of fun during the process. Killcode ROCKS.”Now, “RIDE (High Roller Remix)” reimagines one of the band’s most defiant tracks through a bold new lens. DJ Johnny Juice injects gritty, old-school hip-hop authority, riding a stripped-back, street-level beat that collides head-on with KILLCODE’s grunge-soaked guitars and Morrissey’s soaring, commanding vocal delivery. The result is a remix that doesn’t dilute either genre, it amplifies both.Originally a song about momentum, survival, and refusing to fold, “RIDE” takes on a sharper edge here. DJ Johnny Juice’s presence adds weight and perspective, transforming the track into a statement of power and resilience, standing your ground without asking permission.With their music recently featured in a Sylvester Stallone film and a Kevin Smith-directed soundtrack, growing international press, renewed live activity, and more releases on the way, KILLCODE enters 2026 louder, heavier, and more focused than ever.From New York to the world, “RIDE (High Roller Remix)” signals a band not chasing trends, but smashing lanes wide open.

