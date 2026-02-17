Organic Olive Oil Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Functional Foods

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic olive oil market has been witnessing notable growth recently, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward healthier and more natural products. As awareness about nutrition and wellness rises globally, this sector is evolving rapidly, presenting new opportunities and challenges. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling growth, and regional trends shaping the future of organic olive oil.

Organic Olive Oil Market Size and Growth Expectations

The organic olive oil market has experienced substantial expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.19 billion in 2025 to $1.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This historical growth is largely due to the spread of organic farming techniques, heightened consumer awareness about the benefits of healthy fats, wider adoption of the Mediterranean diet, rising demand for natural cosmetic ingredients, and the growth of specialty retail channels that focus on organic products.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This forecasted rise is driven by growing consumption of premium edible oils, increased consumer interest in clean-label food products, expansion in organic personal care formulations, wider use of blockchain technology for food traceability, and a surge in demand from health-conscious buyers. Trends anticipated during this period include a higher demand for certified organic olive oil, preference for cold-pressed and single-origin varieties, increased applications in functional foods and nutraceuticals, growth in premium and artisanal olive oil products, and greater emphasis on transparency in labeling and traceability.

Understanding Organic Olive Oil and Its Benefits

Organic olive oil is extracted from olives cultivated under strict organic farming guidelines, which prohibit synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This ensures the oil is natural and free from harmful chemical residues. Known for its versatility, organic olive oil is prized for culinary uses, health benefits, and cosmetic applications. It is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which contribute to lowering bad cholesterol and promoting overall heart health.

Rising Demand for Functional Foods Boosting the Organic Olive Oil Market

One of the primary factors propelling the organic olive oil market is the increasing consumer interest in functional foods—foods that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition. As awareness grows about the relationship between diet and wellbeing, people are gravitating toward products that enhance health naturally. Organic olive oil fits this demand perfectly due to its antioxidant content and healthy fats, which are known to reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health.

Supporting data highlights this trend: In July 2025, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reported that retail sales in the health and wellness segment of fortified and functional foods and beverages reached approximately US$1,002.9 million in 2023. Antioxidants led the segment with a 25.5% market share, translating to sales of US$255.4 million. Minerals and vitamins also held significant shares, at 21.7% and 17.0%, with sales of US$217.2 million and US$170.1 million respectively. This increasing focus on functional ingredients clearly drives demand for organic olive oil.

Regional Market Insights for Organic Olive Oil

In 2025, Europe dominated the organic olive oil market as the largest regional player. The market report covers different regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on geographic trends and growth opportunities across the globe.

