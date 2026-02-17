Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market Growing Driven by Increasing Diabetes Prevalence, Reaching Billion-Dollar Value

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Non-Sugar Sweeteners Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for non-sugar sweeteners is gaining traction as consumers seek healthier alternatives to traditional sugar. With growing health concerns and evolving dietary preferences, this sector is poised for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key driving factors, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping its future.

Steady Growth in the Non Sugar Sweeteners Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The non sugar sweeteners market has shown consistent growth recently and is projected to continue this trend. Its value is expected to rise from $14.46 billion in 2025 to $15.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, heightened awareness about reducing sugar intake, expansion in diet and low-calorie food categories, growing incorporation of sweeteners in oral care products, and regulatory approvals supporting artificial sweetener use. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $17.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. Key factors behind this forecast include rising demand for natural and innovative sweeteners, the growth of functional food and beverages, increased investments in fermentation-based sweetener technologies, a greater emphasis on glycemic control solutions, and advancements in next-generation sweetener blends. Major trends expected to influence growth involve the rising adoption of plant-based sweeteners, increasing popularity of low-calorie food formulations, growing use of blended sweetener systems, expansion of clean-label sweetener products, and enhanced focus on taste masking technologies.

Download a free sample of the non sugar sweeteners market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16749&type=smp

Understanding What Non Sugar Sweeteners Are and Their Role

Non sugar sweeteners refer to substances used to impart sweetness to foods and beverages without adding calories or affecting metabolism like traditional sugar does. These sweeteners serve as sugar substitutes in many products, helping to reduce calorie consumption, manage blood glucose levels, and prevent dental issues such as cavities. They come in both natural and artificial forms and are typically much sweeter than sugar, meaning only small quantities are needed to achieve the desired level of sweetness.

How Diabetes Prevalence Is Fueling Demand for Non Sugar Sweeteners

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the non sugar sweeteners market is the rising number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by elevated blood sugar levels. The increasing diabetic population is partly linked to heavy consumption of processed foods, which often contain high levels of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined carbohydrates that contribute to obesity and insulin resistance, raising the risk of type 2 diabetes. Non sugar sweeteners offer an alternative that supports calorie control and blood sugar management, playing a crucial role in dietary management for diabetic patients. For instance, in February 2025, the British Diabetic Association reported that 4.6 million people in the UK were diagnosed with diabetes, an increase from 4.4 million the previous year. Additionally, 1.3 million people are living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes. This rising patient base is a significant driver of demand for non sugar sweeteners.

View the full non sugar sweeteners market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-sugar-sweeteners-global-market-report

Consumer Awareness and Lifestyle Changes Strengthening Market Growth

Alongside the rising diabetic population, growing consumer awareness about the health risks of excessive sugar intake is encouraging more people to seek sugar alternatives. This shift in lifestyle, combined with the expansion of diet and low-calorie food options, is creating a favorable environment for non sugar sweetener adoption. The integration of sweeteners in oral care products also contributes to this market’s growth, as consumers look for solutions that promote both health and taste.

North America Leads as Key Market for Non Sugar Sweeteners

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for non sugar sweeteners. The comprehensive market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions present diverse growth opportunities influenced by varying consumer preferences, regulatory landscapes, and dietary trends.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Non Sugar Sweeteners Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugar-substitutes-global-market-report

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-sweeteners-global-market-report

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-sweeteners-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.