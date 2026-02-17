The Citrus Concentrate Market is Projected to Grow to USD 11.43 Billion by 2030 with a 5.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Citrus Concentrate Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Citrus Concentrate Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The citrus concentrate market has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting its rising importance in various industries. As consumer preferences evolve and technological advancements continue, this sector is set to expand steadily over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and other essential aspects shaping the future of the citrus concentrate industry.

Citrus Concentrate Market Size and Projections

The citrus concentrate market has shown robust expansion in recent times. It is predicted to increase from $8.78 billion in 2025 to $9.26 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This upward trend during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the growth of beverage manufacturing, increased trade in juice concentrates, wider application of citrus in processed foods, rising demand for ingredients with extended shelf life, and improvements in concentration technologies.

Download a free sample of the citrus concentrate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18996&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $11.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The anticipated expansion is fueled by surging demand for organic citrus concentrates, greater incorporation in functional beverages, broader nutraceutical uses, rising investments in sustainable sourcing practices, and increased emphasis on traceability and quality assurance. Emerging trends during this forecast period include heightened preference for natural flavor concentrates, greater use in various beverage formulations, growing interest in clean-label ingredients, expansion of shelf-stable citrus products, and enhanced focus on preserving nutrient content.

Understanding Citrus Concentrate and Its Uses

Citrus concentrate is a processed citrus juice product where most of the water content has been removed, leaving behind a dense, flavorful liquid packed with essential oils and nutrients. It is widely utilized in the food and beverage sector for crafting drinks, adding flavor to various products, and creating sauces or dressings. Its concentrated nature gives it a stronger taste and a longer shelf life compared to fresh juice, making it a versatile and popular ingredient.

View the full citrus concentrate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/citrus-concentrate-global-market-report

How Consumer Demand for Beverages Propels the Citrus Concentrate Market

The growing consumer appetite for beverages is a significant factor driving expansion in the citrus concentrate market. Beverages encompass a broad category of liquid consumables, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Changing lifestyles and a preference for convenient, ready-to-drink products are increasing overall beverage consumption. Citrus concentrate plays a crucial role in this space by imparting natural flavor and aroma, enhancing the taste profiles of products like juices, soft drinks, and cocktails. For example, a report from the British Soft Drinks Association in May 2024 highlighted that total soft drink sales in the UK reached 15,343 million liters in 2023, marking a 2.9% rise compared to 14,912 million liters in 2022. This surge in beverage demand is stimulating growth within the citrus concentrate market.

Regional Outlook: Leading and Fastest-Growing Markets in Citrus Concentrate

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the citrus concentrate market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Citrus Concentrate Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Citrus Seeds Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/citrus-seeds-global-market-report

Pet Products Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-products-global-market-report

White Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/white-inorganic-pigments-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.